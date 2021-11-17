Juventude x Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Juventude receive Fluminense at 20:30 this Wednesday, at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul, in a game for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. CLICK HERE to follow in real time , with videos of the moves and goal.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul is 17th in the table, with 36 points, and fights to remain in Serie A. But it arrives undefeated under Jair Ventura’s command in four matches, with two straight victories, and can leave the relegation zone in case of new triumph.

The Tricolor is in 8th place, with 45 points, and tries to get closer to the G-6. The team led by coach Marcão arrives motivated by the comeback victory over Palmeiras in the previous round.

Youth – Coach: Jair Ventura

Coach Jair Ventura will be without two of his main players, right-back Michel Macedo and forward Sorriso, both suspended for the third yellow card. Paulo Henrique takes over the defense and Capixaba joins the attack alongside Ricardo Bueno. The only question is in midfield. If Wescley is able to start, he can return to the team in place of Wagner.

Likely Youth lineup: Douglas; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wagner (Wescley); Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno.

Who is out: Michel Macedo and Sorriso (suspended) and Élton (injured).

Hanging: Chico, Fernando Pacheco, Marcelo Carne, Paulo Henrique, Quintero, Wagner, Wescley and William Matheus.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

Coach Marcão will not be able to count on Fred and Samuel Xavier, suspended for expulsion and a third yellow card, respectively, against Palmeiras. For their seats, the trend is for John Kennedy and Calegari to take the vacancies. Luiz Henrique, recovering from a thigh injury, is embezzled. André, spared in the previous game due to muscle wasting, returns to the team. Who is also available again is Nino, after serving suspension. Gabriel Teixeira, on the other hand, who had returned to playing at the weekend after a long time injured, felt muscle pain and did not travel.

Probable lineup of Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Nino (Luccas Claro), David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli and Yago; Arias (Gabriel Teixeira), Caio Paulista and John Kennedy.

Who is out: Fred (suspended), Ganso (arm surgery), Hudson (knee surgery), Gabriel Teixeira (muscle pain), Luiz Henrique (thigh injury) and Samuel Xavier (suspended).

Hanging: André, Danilo Barcelos, Fred, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Lucca, Marcão (coach) and Marcos Seixas (physical trainer)

