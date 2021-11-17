Kim reappears in North Korean state media after more than a month missing | World

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a new city being built near the Chinese border and a mountain considered sacred, state media reported on Tuesday in his first public appearance in more than a month .

The city of Samjiyon is being transformed into a major economic center, called a “socialist utopia” by the authorities, equipped with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities.

The town under construction is near Mount Paektu, the sacred mountain where Kim’s family claims to have their roots. He has made several visits to the site since 2018, and the official KCNA news agency touts it as “a symbol of modern civilization”.

1 of 3 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the city of Samjiyon, North Korea, in undated photo released Nov. 16, 2021 by KCNA — Photo: KCNA/Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the city of Samjiyon, North Korea, in an undated photo released Nov. 16, 2021 by KCNA — Photo: KCNA/Reuters

KCNA said Kim’s trip was aimed at getting him to inspect the third and final phase of construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, following delays caused by international sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency has not given the date of Kim’s visit, but it is the first report of the leader’s public activity in 35 days since he made a speech at a defense exhibition, his longest absence since 2014.

The disappearance of the young and reclusive leader of the state media often generates speculation about his health or whereabouts. South Korea’s intelligence agency said late last month he had no health problems.

“He said that Samjiyon has become an example of a modern mountain city under socialism and a pattern of rural development thanks to the constant struggle of the workers, despite the unfavorable environment in the north,” reports the KCNA.

Kim said building the new city provided expertise in construction, design and technologies that will drive economic growth in other regions.

The city is one of the biggest initiatives Pyongyang has launched as part of Kim’s drive for a “self-sufficient” economy, as the country faces international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.