know the scams and frauds in promotions on websites

São Paulo – The official day for the Black Friday 2021 it’s 11/26, but consumers who want to take advantage of the promotion start searching prices and companies are already launching offers. Therefore, it is important to be informed about the blows most common in this period. O Procon-SP guides on the necessary precautions not to fall into these traps and also warns about the sites that should be avoided.

According to the consumer protection agency of the state of São Paulo, the most recorded scams on Black Friday in 2020 and which are also repeated annually are: price makeup and “miraculous” and unrealistic offers; order canceled by the selling company after completion of the purchase; price change in the cart at checkout; product or service unavailable; and no delivery or delay.

Another trap that is also common in this period is the extremely low value of the product. However, the online store ends up charging an abusive shipping fee.

In 2020, the companies that received the most complaints on Black Friday were B2W Companhia Digital, which manages Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, Soubarato and Lojas Americanas; Espadrilles; Via Varejo, responsible for Casas Bahia, Pontofrio, Extra.com.br and Magazine Luiza.

Sites that should be avoided

Another common form of scam on Black Friday is sales made through fake websites, profiles or emails. The first step to avoid falling victim to this trap is to consult the mailing list, created by Procon-SP. The state agency includes in this list sites that have already been reported by consumers and that, even after notification, did not respond.

It is important to check before a virtual purchase if there is company information on the website such as CNPJ, physical address, e-mail and telephone number. It’s even worth calling the number and confirming that customer service is really offered.

Consumers should also remember that they have a period of seven days if they want to give up on a distance purchase, that is, made over the internet or over the phone. The customer has the right to return the product and receive back the amount paid. In addition to this possibility of return guaranteed by the Consumer Protection Code, the customer must consult the company’s exchange policy.

Tips

Even before the start of the Black Friday period, customers can already take some precautions to avoid falling into scams. The first step is to assess your personal finances and needs to avoid impulse purchases.

Another step is to start tracking the price of the products you want. This behavior decreases your risk of falling for a false promotion. In this type of scam, the merchant increases the value in advance and during Black Friday applies a discount. However, the consumer ends up paying the original price of the item.

Those interested in taking advantage of the promotions should be wary of companies that only accept bank slips or transfers as a form of payment. It is also recommended to be more alert with offers received via email or social media. In these cases, it is recommended to check the company’s official website.

It also contributes to consumer safety to have an up-to-date antivirus program. Another recommendation is to register images, take prints or save documents that prove the offer and purchase steps. Before finalizing the transaction, it is essential to check the information, delivery time and values ​​in the virtual cart.

how to complain