Later, A Place in the Sun goes downhill and gives less feedback than Genesis · TV News

Shown later due to the soccer game between Argentina and Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers, Um Lugar ao Sol went down the slope of the audience and gave less enthusiasm than Genesis on Tuesday night (16). In Greater São Paulo, Globo’s nine soap operas scored 15.6 points, while Record’s biblical plot scored 15.8.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Um Lugar ao Sol was aired from 22:33 to 23:44 and obtained a 28.2% share (participation) of 55% (total of televisions tuned during the exhibition of the plot starring Cauã Reymond). In the direct confrontation, Record scored 11.3 ibope points and 20.4% share.

With 15.6 points, the serial written by Lícia Manzo is struggling to win over the public. The plot registered the same score as Nos Tempos do Imperador, a six o’clock soap opera. Pega Pega (seven o’clock soap opera) won even more audiences: an average of 19.9.

Globo reached 13 points of average day (7:00-0:00) on Tuesday (16), embittering the second worst drop of this day of the week this year. The third with the least audience was recorded on October 12: 12.4 points.

Ibope of football

The Argentina vs Brazil derby last night surpassed the ibope of all 2021 championship games shown by Globo (Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Paulista) on weekdays. The total broadcast was from 20:21 to 22:33 and scored 26.2 points. The match was the most watched of the year since the final of the Brasileirão 2020, on February 25 (28.3).

Ibope from Genesis and The Farm

Genesis did not face Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera in the fight for audience, as it was shown between 9:00 pm and 9:54 pm. At the same time, the Marinho family’s radio broadcast the derby Argentina x Brazil, earning an average of 25.3 points in the direct confrontation.

According to a survey carried out by the TV news, with 15.8 points Genesis had its most watched Tuesday chapter since the soap opera’s debut, which registered 16.1 points on January 19 of this year.

Still unable to captivate the public, as has happened in past editions, A Fazenda 13 almost beat its own overall record by scoring 11.9 points. It was the closest he’d ever come to surpassing the 12.0 of the premiere episode on September 14th.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, November 16, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.0
good morning SP8.4
Good morning Brazil7.4
More you6.2
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.2
SP19.1
Globe Sports9.2
Newspaper Today10.0
Afternoon Session: Our Union, Much Confusion8.5
The clone13.0
fitness dreams13.5
in the times of the emperor15.6
SP218.6
grab hold19.9
National Newspaper22.1
World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina vs Brazil26.2
a place in the sun15.6
secret truths10.1
as five7,8
Globo Newspaper5.4
conversation with bial4.6
Owl: Minutes Ago3.6
Hour 14.1
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.4
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)2,3
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3.2
Speak Brazil4.2
Nowadays5.1
JR 24h (morning)5.1
General balance7.4
Proof of love6.1
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.8
City Alert6.9
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.0
Journal of Record11.2
Genesis15.8
when you call the heart9.6
The Farm 1311.9
JR 24h (dawn)5.3
Speaks, I hear you1.9
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.3
First Impact3.1
Come here2.1
Good Morning & Co.2.8
Chest Award Coupon2.7
gossiping3.1
Family Cases4.2
indomitable heart6.4
I give you life6.1
SBT Brazil6.0
Angel’s face7.4
Chest Award Coupon7.3
Mouse program6.2
Spectacular Cinema: An Above Average Cop4.1
the night2.8
Operation Mosque2.2
Reporter Connection2.2
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.1
First Impact (4h-6h)1.9

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP