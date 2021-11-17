Later, A Place in the Sun goes downhill and gives less feedback than Genesis · TV News

Shown later due to the soccer game between Argentina and Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers, Um Lugar ao Sol went down the slope of the audience and gave less enthusiasm than Genesis on Tuesday night (16). In Greater São Paulo, Globo’s nine soap operas scored 15.6 points, while Record’s biblical plot scored 15.8.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Um Lugar ao Sol was aired from 22:33 to 23:44 and obtained a 28.2% share (participation) of 55% (total of televisions tuned during the exhibition of the plot starring Cauã Reymond). In the direct confrontation, Record scored 11.3 ibope points and 20.4% share.

With 15.6 points, the serial written by Lícia Manzo is struggling to win over the public. The plot registered the same score as Nos Tempos do Imperador, a six o’clock soap opera. Pega Pega (seven o’clock soap opera) won even more audiences: an average of 19.9.

Globo reached 13 points of average day (7:00-0:00) on Tuesday (16), embittering the second worst drop of this day of the week this year. The third with the least audience was recorded on October 12: 12.4 points.

Ibope of football

The Argentina vs Brazil derby last night surpassed the ibope of all 2021 championship games shown by Globo (Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Paulista) on weekdays. The total broadcast was from 20:21 to 22:33 and scored 26.2 points. The match was the most watched of the year since the final of the Brasileirão 2020, on February 25 (28.3).

Ibope from Genesis and The Farm

Genesis did not face Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera in the fight for audience, as it was shown between 9:00 pm and 9:54 pm. At the same time, the Marinho family’s radio broadcast the derby Argentina x Brazil, earning an average of 25.3 points in the direct confrontation.

According to a survey carried out by the TV news, with 15.8 points Genesis had its most watched Tuesday chapter since the soap opera’s debut, which registered 16.1 points on January 19 of this year.

Still unable to captivate the public, as has happened in past editions, A Fazenda 13 almost beat its own overall record by scoring 11.9 points. It was the closest he’d ever come to surpassing the 12.0 of the premiere episode on September 14th.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, November 16, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.0 good morning SP 8.4 Good morning Brazil 7.4 More you 6.2 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.2 SP1 9.1 Globe Sports 9.2 Newspaper Today 10.0 Afternoon Session: Our Union, Much Confusion 8.5 The clone 13.0 fitness dreams 13.5 in the times of the emperor 15.6 SP2 18.6 grab hold 19.9 National Newspaper 22.1 World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina vs Brazil 26.2 a place in the sun 15.6 secret truths 10.1 as five 7,8 Globo Newspaper 5.4 conversation with bial 4.6 Owl: Minutes Ago 3.6 Hour 1 4.1 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.4 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 2,3 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3.2 Speak Brazil 4.2 Nowadays 5.1 JR 24h (morning) 5.1 General balance 7.4 Proof of love 6.1 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.8 City Alert 6.9 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.0 Journal of Record 11.2 Genesis 15.8 when you call the heart 9.6 The Farm 13 11.9 JR 24h (dawn) 5.3 Speaks, I hear you 1.9 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.3 First Impact 3.1 Come here 2.1 Good Morning & Co. 2.8 Chest Award Coupon 2.7 gossiping 3.1 Family Cases 4.2 indomitable heart 6.4 I give you life 6.1 SBT Brazil 6.0 Angel’s face 7.4 Chest Award Coupon 7.3 Mouse program 6.2 Spectacular Cinema: An Above Average Cop 4.1 the night 2.8 Operation Mosque 2.2 Reporter Connection 2.2 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.1 First Impact (4h-6h) 1.9

Source: Broadcasters