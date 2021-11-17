Lawyer arrested when caught trying to deliver a saw to a detainee – General

The case involving the lawyer took place in this prison, in Valadares (photo: Roberto Higino/Disclosure) The Minas Gerais Civil Police, Governador Valadares police station, is investigating the allegations made against a lawyer who allegedly passed a chain saw, used to saw iron, to an inmate at the Valadares prison. The fact occurred last Friday (12/11) and the 43rd Subsection of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-GV) is following the case.

The police record informs that the lawyer was caught by a criminal policeman trying to pass, through the bars of the parlor’s stalls, a chain saw to a prisoner, who is her client.

The penal policeman who, upon taking up duty on Friday (11/12), was assigned to occupy a post in the parlor. After receiving the scale, he carried out a structural review of the environment and did not detect any changes. And that he carried out other inspections, whenever a service was closed.

When it was the lawyer’s turn to serve her clients in the parlor, the police officer who denounced the lawyer said he saw her in a suspicious attitude. She was leaning over the bench in the last stall in the parlor, handling an object and pushing it through the cracks in the screen that separates lawyers from inmates.

The penal officer also said that, when approaching the lawyer, he asked what she was trying to get through the gap, and she was speechless. The object was left in the crack. The policeman picked up the object and saw that it was a tail.

With no way out, the lawyer claimed that the saw was wrapped in masking tape and, not knowing what the object would be, she pulled it out to remove it from the screen. The prison management communicated the fact to OAB-GV, which appointed a lawyer to monitor the occurrence.

Situation complicated with cell phones



After the incident, the lawyer was taken into custody by the criminal police officers of the unit, in the OAB room. But after a few moments, she asked the criminal police for permission to go to the bathroom. The two police officers, before allowing the use of the bathroom, went there and did a rigorous search of the room and found nothing.

Not noticing any change, they authorized the lawyer to use the bathroom. When the lawyer left, the police did a new search and found two cell phones Samsung smartphones, hidden inside a water drain.

When the prison unit arrived, the lawyer went through the metal detector portal that is located in front of the entrance door, which emitted a beep. A criminal police officer asked her to pass again, and once again the beeping sound was emitted.

The lawyer said that she had three platinum pins in her right shoulder due to surgery, showing the scar to the criminal police. She also lifted her blouse up to her navel line to show she wouldn’t be wearing anything under her blouse.

The lawyer was taken to the Civil Police Station, heard and released. The case is under investigation.