League of Legends games get new trailers

Ruined King has finally been released!

After arcane, the universe of League of Legends will expand even further, with numerous new games that explore the stories and regions of runeterra gaining prominence. Rather than being exclusively focused on combat — as is the case with MOBA — the games allow you to explore and get to know in depth these characters who have won over a legion of fans.

During a Riot Forge event with Nintendo, we had trailers for Song of Nunu, Hextech Mayhem and Convergence. Furthermore, ruined king, one of the most anticipated games from this project, has finally been released. It is important to remember that all of these games are cross-platform.

Song of Nunu

In the game we will follow the journey of nunu and Willump, his friend Yéti, in search of the mother of the little Freljordian. During the process, the two will have to explore the map, solving puzzles and finding clues in pursuit of that great goal. In the preview published, we can see that Lissandra, one of the most important characters from that region, will also be in the game.

The game will be released in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox one, steam and Epic Games.

Hextec Mayhem

Spreading confusion and chaos through the streets of Piltover, Ziggs and Heimerdinger they’ll have to complete the stages — platform style — while indulging in the rhythm of the music. The game’s creators point out that music is the main aspect of the game, as you’ll play along with each note — earning points as you indulge.

The game is now available for Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic Games.

Conv/rgence

In the game, Ekko you’ll explore the streets of Zaun, running across platforms and fighting enemies. For this, he will have to use his powers of time control to achieve the best possible result in this adventure. In practice this means there are no mistakes to be made in the game, as you can always rewind and rewind.

The game will be released in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox one, steam and Epic Games.

ruined king

The long awaited game Ruined King finally is has been released. After years of waiting, the RPG with turn-based combat gained news at the Riot Forge event, showing more details of the exploration of the maps, the enemies to be faced and the lore that we will have in the battle against the forces of Viego, the Destroyed King.

The game is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Steam and Epic Games.

