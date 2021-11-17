League of Legends: Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem are released ‘out of nowhere’

Announced at the 2019 TGA, the game Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was released by surprise this Tuesday (16). Developed by Airship Syndicate and distributed by Riot Forge, the title is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (GOG, Steam and Epic Games).

“A mysterious black mist is spreading from the Isles of Shadow, threatening to engulf Runeterra completely. Gather a group of League of Legends Champions to fight the Ruin and unlock the mist’s secrets in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story”, says the official synopsis of the game.

From the turn-based RPG genre, the title has an artistic style based on the work of comic artist Joe Madureira. Players will be able to choose from champions Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Pyke, Ahri and Yasuo to explore the Sentinel Waters and Shadow Isle region.

In addition to the standard version for console (which starts at R$129.99) and PC (from R$69.99), the game also received Deluxe and Collector editions, which cost up to US$130. (about R$714 at the current price).

Another release

Besides ruined king, Riot Forge also took the opportunity to launch Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story this Tuesday. Unlike the previous one, it is of the platform, action and rhythmic genre.

The protagonist of the game is Champion Ziggs, the yordle who specializes in Hexplosives. Gameplay consists of following the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, neutralize enemies, and light fuses to destroy enemies (and the setting).

Hextech Mayhem is available for Nintendo Switch and PC for a slightly more modest price: from R$ 29.99.

Both releases are part of Riot Games’ mission to further expand the universe of League of Legends. Next year, at least two more games in the franchise will be released: Song of Nunu and CONV/RGENCE (both for consoles and PC).

On November 5th, the series had already been released. arcane, which was produced in partnership between Netflix and Riot Games.