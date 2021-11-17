League of Legends Universe Game Now Available

This Tuesday (16), Riot Forge unexpectedly released Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store.

After last week’s announcement that Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story would also arrive this Tuesday, players were also hoping for a date for Ruined King, until then it was one of the most anticipated games. But much better than a date: both games arrived on the same day.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a single-player turn-based RPG. The title is set in Sentina Waters and the Isles of Shadows, two regions belonging to Runeterra. In it, you team up with well-known League of Legends Champions, such as Miss Fortune, Pyke, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo and Ahri, an unusual team, but that has the same objective: to defeat a mysterious enemy.

In addition to the launch of Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, two other games have also been announced and both are due to arrive in 2022.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story got a short trailer, with comments from the developers of Tequila Works – same game developers as Rime and Deadlight. The single player title will be available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store.

In the adventure, accompany Nunu and Willump on a journey in search of Nunu’s mother:

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a 2D action platformer, also for just one player, with elements of time control developed by Double Stallion – also responsible for Speed ​​Brawl. The title also received a trailer with comments from the developers:

In addition to the games already released and announced, Riot Forge also talked about a future game that takes place in the region of Demacia.

The Hextech Mayhem and Ruined King works are available now and the price varies by platform. Also, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One version of Ruined King is coming soon.

