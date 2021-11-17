Learn about some scams that use Pix and how to prevent it | Financial services

meet the bank frauds It is important to know how to prevent yourself to avoid falling into the traps. “As sophisticated as these scams are, scammers usually take advantage of victims’ failures or inattention. pix , because if it facilitates transactions, it also facilitates scams”, he warns Alfonso Morais , partner at Morais Advogados.

The specialist in billing and consumer rights has detailed some of the main scams being carried out using Pix:

In the scam of the false employee of a financial institution, the victim receives contact from someone posing as an employee of the bank or finance company, offering help to register the Pix key, or stating the need to perform a test, inducing a bank transfer that will actually be made to the scammer’s account.

Transfers via Pix facilitated the execution of this crime. The scammer gets in touch with the victim, stating that he kidnapped someone in the family and says that there is an amount to be paid. The criminal takes advantage of the person’s despair, and even imitates the voice of a family member, prompting the person to transfer.

This scam spreads on social networks (videos or WhatsApp messages, for example) messages that the Pix is ​​having some failure in its functioning (called “bug”) and it is possible to earn double the value that was transferred to random keys. However, when trying to take advantage of this action the victim will send money to scammers.

Phishing attacks are very common and use real-looking messages to get the individual to provide sensitive information such as passwords and card numbers. That is why, Be very careful with any message you receive via email or social networks, especially those with suspicious links or asking for personal data.

The scammers create a message on WhatsApp falsely informing them that they are from companies with which the victims have active relationships or records. From there it is Requested the security code, sent by SMS by the application, stating that it is an update, maintenance or confirmation of registration.

In possession of this code, the WhatsApp account is replicated on another cell phone. From there, criminals send messages to the person’s contacts, impersonating them, asking to borrow money by transfer via Pix.

Social Engineering on WhatsApp

The criminal picks a victim, takes their photo on social media, and finds cell phone numbers of the person’s contacts. With a new mobile number, sends messages to contacts informing you that you had to change numbers due to some problem. So, he takes the opportunity and asks for a transfer via Pix, saying he is in an emergency.

For the lawyer, it is necessary to take some precautions to prevent these situations, the first one is suspect.” Before taking any action, try to be sure who is speaking”.

A simple measure to avoid scam is to enable, in the app, the “Two-step verification” option, just login and follow the following path: Settings/Adjustments > Account > 2-Step Verification. In this way, it is possible to register a password that will be periodically requested by the app, which helps but is not enough, as the scammers are already able to overcome this barrierThe.

That is why, let family and acquaintances know that you will never ask for money in this way.

Another important warning is about the need to beware of data exposure on social media, paying attention to sweepstakes and promotions that ask for the user’s phone number. Furthermore, getting a message from someone claiming to have changed the number, make sure you have this information..

“It’s important to remember that financial institutions don’t actively request personal data and banks don’t do Pix testing. Not to mention that banking systems are too advanced to have a ‘bug’ that gives people money”, concludes Afonso.