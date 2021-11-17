Learn how to watch Corinthians play for the semifinal of the Libertadores Feminina

Corinthians enters the field soon, at 5:30 pm, looking for a place in the final of the Libertadores Feminina. The Alvinegra team faces Nacional, from Uruguay, at the Manuel Ferreira stadium, and the fans have four options to watch the game.

On television, there are two possibilities. Besides the Conmebol TV, the match will also be displayed in the Fox Sports, with transmission from 17h. On the internet, there are two other options: o Facebook of Libertadores Feminina will show the game, as well as the streaming platform Star+, From Disney Channels.

At the end of the game, Meu Timão will make a special live on Youtube to discuss everything about the match between Corinthians and Nacional. The teams, it is worth remembering, faced each other in the group stage and Timão got the better of a 5-1 rout.

The team led by Arthur Elias is already scheduled for the match and is going to the field with Kemelli, Poliana, Gi Campiolo, Sparrow, Yasmim, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Tamires, Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque. The semifinal phase, it is worth remembering, is played in a single game. Thus, whoever wins guarantees a place in the big decision. In case of a tie, the winner is defined in penalties.

my helm

On the bench, the coach has at his disposal: Natascha, Katiuscia, Juliete, Ingryd, Grazi, Andressinha, Jheniffer and Cocoa.

In time: the first finalist has already been defined. Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fé eliminated Ferroviária on penalties. The grand final takes place at 20:00 next Sunday.

See more at: Corinthians Female and Transmission of games.