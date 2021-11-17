Learn how valerian helps control anxiety and learn to use it

Valerian is a medicinal plant of the species valerian officinalis, also known as wild valerian or wild valerian, rich in valerenic and isovaleric acids with calming, sedative and relaxing properties, being widely used to treat various health problems, especially insomnia, anxiety and stress.

The most used part of the plant is the root, which can be used in the form of tea or in capsules. Valerian tea is an excellent natural option to treat anxiety, especially in milder or moderate cases, as it is sedative and calming, helping to avoid stress.

In addition, the drink can also be used to facilitate sleep and relieve physical and mental tension from a tiring day at work. For this, the ideal is that the tea is taken up to 30 minutes before bedtime, as it can cause slight agitation before starting its relaxing effect.

Valerian root should not be taken by pregnant women or children under 3 years of age. Also do not exceed the consumption of 2 cups of tea a day, as it can cause the opposite effect, causing restlessness and insomnia.

The medicinal plant should always be used under the guidance of a physician or other health professional who has experience with the use of medicinal plants, as when consumed in excess it can cause headache, stomach pain and even irritability.

Learn How To Make Valerian Tea To Help Control Anxiety:

Ingredients

Method of preparation

Place the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 5 minutes, strain and drink 2 cups a day. In case of insomnia, the tea should be taken within 30 minutes before bedtime.

How does valerian work

Although the mechanism of action of this plant is not fully understood, many studies indicate that valerian causes an increase in GABA levels in the body. The neurotransmitter helps regulate the nervous system, calming and fighting anxiety. In this way, valerian can have an effect similar to that of some medications used to treat anxiety cases.

Other Anxiety Drinks

Like valerian, some foods and herbs have calming properties and can be consumed to control anxiety:

Chamomile tea with lemon balm: lemon balm is able to relax and calm the central nervous system, alleviating the signs and symptoms of anxiety; St. John’s wort tea: like lemon balm and valerian, it is capable of acting on the nervous system, promoting relaxation; Passion fruit juice: It has a sedative, refreshing, analgesic and calming action, making it a great option to combat anxiety.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.