Lenovo launches Tab P11 Plus in Brazil, tablet with up to 15 hours of battery life

Lenovo announced, on Tuesday (16), the company’s return to the Brazilian tablet market. With the launch of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus for starting at R$ 2.4 thousand, the brand hopes to increase the offer of such products in the country. The device will be locally manufactured and comes with Android 11, intermediate hardware and multimedia content and entertainment appeal.

Ricardo Bloj, president of Lenovo, says that the return “to the tablet market reinforces the importance of Brazil, which is one of the priority countries for the company”. The new device has versions with Wi-Fi and LTE (4G), which costs R$ 2,600.

The datasheet of the new tablet features the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Consumers can also expand storage with a microSD card. His battery has a capacity of 7,700 mAh and promises to last up to 15 hours, according to the manufacturer.

Lenovo’s new tablet starts to be sold in Brazil.

A tablet for entertainment

A good highlight of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is its screen. With 11 inches in size and IPS LCD technology, it features 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels), blue light certification and maximum brightness of 400 nits. The tablet’s look, on the other hand, features an aluminum finish. It weighs about 490 grams and is available in graphite color.

It also has four sound outputs (1W each) and two microphones. The cameras are 13 MP (rear) and 8 MP (front), but there is no fingerprint reader on the product. Instead of technology, Lenovo opts for face recognition based on the front camera.

Lenovo also highlights that the tablet features Google Kids Space. The platform features teacher-approved, child-focused apps and games, as well as materials such as educational books. In addition to the device itself, the company also launched the Precision Pen 2 stylus and a keyboard cover for the Tab P11 Plus — both accessories are sold separately.