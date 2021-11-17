Lenovo Tab P11 Plus launched in Brazil with MediaTek chipset, 7,500 mAh battery and more

Launched in July of this year on the international market, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus was announced in Brazil only this Tuesday (16) and arrives with the proposal to serve users who are looking for a tablet for productivity or entertainment, with intermediate hardware and which must satisfactorily serve students and children. The device draws attention for bringing Google Kids Space natively, a tool that allows changing the system interface to make it more intuitive for children.





With a modern look, the Tab P11 Plus has a 11 inch IPS screen with 2K resolution (2000×1200) and standard refresh rate of 60 Hz, standing out for bringing a high resolution and consequently presenting a better image quality, in addition to the brightness of 400 nits that contributes to a good visualization of the content in different situations. At the top of the display is located the 8 MP selfie camera and on the left side the on/off button followed by a quadruple set of Dolby Atmos certified speakers, noting that in addition to productivity the notebook also has some features aimed at training.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus uses the MediaTek platform and is equipped with the Helio 690T processor, an octa-core processor that works with the ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and has 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM memory to perform activities in the background. To meet the energy demand of the device there is a battery with a capacity of 7,500 mAh and autonomy for up to 12 hours of video playback or web browsing and 15 hours of music playback, as stated by Lenovo on its official product page.

technical sheet

11-inch TDDI IPS screen with 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels)

400 nit brightness ratio

MediaTek Helio G90T Platform

ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU

4 GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable via microSD card

8 MP front camera

13 MP rear camera with auto focus

Dual-SIM, digital reader and Bluetooth 5.0

7,500 mAh battery

Android 11

Weight: 490g

Dimensions: 258.4 mx 163 mm x 7.5 mm

Availability and price

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus can be purchased through the manufacturer’s website and comes with an official price of BRL 2,399 in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage or R$ 2,599 in the model that shares the same data sheet, but which delivers as the only differential support for the LTE network.

