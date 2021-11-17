Lewis Hamilton shares a wedding video from Espirito Santo fans: “Maravilhoso”

The couple woke up this Tuesday morning (16), frightened by the repercussions



Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @lewishamilton | Disclosure/Henrique Hennin



A journalist and a student from Espírito Santo managed to fulfill two dreams in three days: getting married and being recognized by an idol. Formula 1 fans, Henrique Hennin, 31, and Beatriz Libardi, 27, saw a video of their wedding taking over the world, in less than 24 hours, after being shared by the Mercedes team, international newspapers and social networks. main driver Lewis Hamilton (watch below).

Print shows story published by pilot Hamilton |



Photo: Publicity/Henrique Hennin



“This made my week! These two beautiful people got married on Sunday and were told the result (of the race) while they were married. Congratulations to you both! I wish you all the happiness in the world and thank you for supporting me! Sending me all mine! love and energy,” Hamilton said in his publication in The Stories.

Scheduled for about a year, the wedding took place last Sunday (14), in Ponta da Fruta, Vila Velha, around 4 pm, the day the Interlagos GP took place, in São Paulo. “We couldn’t do anything, because the GP was scheduled for the 7th of November, but it was changed to the 14th, at 2 pm, our wedding day, and as there was no television there, we were not able to watch the race while we we fixed it. We were very upset, even”

Knowing the couple’s love for the sport, the person celebrating the wedding decided to surprise the couple and asked one of the bridesmaids who had been the champion of the race and, in the middle of the wedding, announced the result of the competition. The joy was immediate for both of them.

“Bia posted the video of this ‘interesting’ moment on Twitter and all night people were talking and it rocked, then everyone started tagging Mercedes and Hamilton. This morning, around 6:00, 7:00, we he woke up with Mercedes posting the video, congratulating us. That alone was a great emotion for both of us. After that, our day was basically following this repercussion”, said Henrique.

Beatriz tattoo in honor of number 44 of Hamilton |



Photo: Publicity/Henrique Hennin



After the publication of the team, things started to get even more “magical” for the couple. The international ESPN F1 came to Beatriz to ask permission to publish the video and, after they posted it, it was Hamilton’s turn to make “that beautiful and wonderful post on his Instagram”, as Henrique said.

Even though she already has the number 44 (Hamilton’s Formula 1 number) tattooed on her body, Beatriz has already promised her husband that she will get another tattoo in honor of Hamilton’s words for the two.

While interviewing the Tribuna Online report, the pilot posted the video of Henrique and Beatriz once more, but this time on his Twitter and commenting on a life-size Hamilton totem pole, which appears in the background of the ceremony.

“The totem at the bottom! That’s wonderful,” he wrote. According to Henrique, the full-size tribute was the idea of ​​Beatriz’s bridesmaids, who made the object for the young woman’s bachelorette party. During the celebration, Hamilton’s cardboard representation was circulated to several bars in Vitória.

the cutout in the back! this is amazing https://t.co/hCAJBa72vX — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 16, 2021

Honeymoon

Henrique and Beatriz being married to Hamilton in the background



Photo: Publicity/Henrique Hennin



Despite knowing the sport, Henrique says that the passion came after he met Beatriz, in 2016. “She has always loved watching Formula 1 races, since she was a child, because her father watched it, so did her grandfather. transmitting this passion to me”.

Now, as the two share a love for the same sport, the dream for the Honeymoon is to earn money to watch the Interlagos GP, in 2022. “We don’t intend to travel now, because everything is still well wrapped up. The pandemic is still on. That’s why our Honeymoon will be on our wedding anniversary, in Interlagos, watching the race.”

Check out an excerpt from the interview with Henrique:

ONLINE TRIBUNE – Now that you’ve been noticed by Hamilton, do you dream of meeting the idol in person?

HENRIQUE HENNIN – We really wanted it! We hope he remembers us next year and suggests we stay in the box. But actually, I hope we don’t meet Hamilton personally, because I might be switched. Other than that, everything is fine (laughs).

Online Tribune – I find it difficult (laughs).

Henrique – Oh, I don’t think so. It’s a love much longer than mine.