Liziane is arrested in the US for fighting with police

Former “Farm 13” (RecordTV) participant Liziane Gutierrez was arrested in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. The press office of the first eliminated from the reality confirmed the information to splash.

Liziane attended an event in Los Angeles last Sunday (14) and became involved in a fight after widespread shoving, according to the team.

The socialite would have pushed a policeman.

She got involved in a fight, had shoving and shoving, out of nowhere a brawl started. She shoved one of the officers who was at her. She was detained for an hour in a police car waiting for the lawyer to arrive. If it didn’t, she would be arrested. Press Office of Liziane Gutierrez

The team did not respond to questions about whether Liziane was ever taken to the police station or arrested.

In social networks, the profile informed that the ex-peoa was solving “judicial problems” and would stay away from the networks until today.

“Liziane will be absent from the networks in a short period for personal reasons. […] At the moment the model is solving legal problems in the United States and, soon, everything will be cleared up,” wrote her official Twitter profile.

She had been sharing photos from her trip to the United States with her followers. Liziane even attended one of the NBA games.

The last post, made two days ago, the model showed the clothes she used to go to a party: “Going to have some fun to recharge my energy. Even the strongest women suffer in silence, smiling and moving on, without lose dignity”.