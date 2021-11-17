Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years to be seen from Brazil: know where and when to look

by

lunar eclipse

Credit, NASA

Photo caption,

At the height of the phenomenon, the Moon will have more than 97% of its surface covered by the Earth’s shadow and will gain a reddish appearance.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur this Friday (11/19) and can be seen from Brazil.

At the height of the phenomenon, the Moon will have more than 97% of its surface covered by the Earth’s shadow and will take on a reddish appearance.

Partial eclipses are more frequent than total eclipses, though less spectacular.

The phenomenon can be seen across North America, as well as large parts of South America, Polynesia, eastern Australia and northeast Asia.