Luxembourg preaches coherent cruise planning for 2022: “Mistakes as little as possible” | cruise

Cruzeiro and Vanderlei Luxemburgo has no contract signed for next season. However, the current celestial trainer has stated that the year 2022 is planned. According to the commander, since he arrived, he has made observations since the day he took office and that the process needs to be done intelligently.

– 2022 is already designed, right? The analysis has been done since the first day I arrived here. Also because, when I came here, the thought was to take Cruzeiro to the First Division. If I couldn’t, it would be to continue with the work – Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Speaking at a press conference, the celestial commander reaffirmed that he wants to stay and that plans for the next year are being discussed. He spoke about how Cruzeiro needs to be structured for the next season.

– We have to be calm, calm and know what to do for the next season. Process has to be very intelligent, very coherent so that we don’t make mistakes or make as few mistakes as possible – he analyzed.

Recently, Cruzeiro released a video, through its official channels, with Luxembourg revealing that it is “closer” to renewal. Although it is a public desire of the parties, there is no confirmation that the coach will continue in office for the year 2022.