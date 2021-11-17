Machine startup Cloudwalk becomes a new Brazilian unicorn after an investment of US$ 150 million – Link

The machine startup cloudwalk announces this Wednesday, the 17th, that it is the most new brazilian unicorn after receiving a contribution of US$ 150 million. With that, the company, which wants to compete with industry giants like PagSeguro, Stone and Cielo when using blockchain in operations, reaches a market valuation of US$ 2.15 billion. Now, the goal is to start expanding to the United States and Europe in the next two years, in addition to continuing growth in the country.

The series-C investment round was led by the Coatue fund, with the participation of DST Global, A-Star, The Hive Brazil, Plug and Play Ventures, Valor Capital Group, in addition to angel investors Gokul Rajaram and players of American football Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum.

The US$ 150 million check announced on Wednesday was not the only investment received by the startup in 2021: last May, US$ 190 million were invested in CloudWalk, in a series B round (stage prior to C, generally intended to give scale to the business model).

Luis Silva is the founder and CEO of CloudWalk, a payment machine startup

According to the company’s founder, Luis Silva, the reason for so much money in such a short time is simple: to accelerate the expansion of the startup, which he says has grown 5,000% in the last two years. “To grow fast, we need capital. We need to hire the best technology talents in the world, advance the launch of products and accelerate the growth of the services we already have”, explains Silva, who is also executive president, to Estadão. The company currently has 300 employees in five countries around the world, all working remotely.

Created in 2013, CloudWalk owns the InfinitePay machine, which tries to offer more competitive prepayment rates for receivables — the term refers to the time from payment made by the customer to receipt of the amount by the merchant, something that could reach 30 days ago some years. Today, says the startup, the product is used by 150 thousand small and medium-sized companies, spread over 4.3 thousand cities in the country.

digital currency

With InfinitePay, CloudWalk competes in an extremely fierce segment, with giant names in the sector, such as the unicorns PagSeguro and Stone, as well as Cielo, Rede and GetNet, the names of traditional banks. In recent years, the dispute has been such that the sector has been called the “war of the little machines”, with companies offering lower and lower rates to attract new tenants.

CloudWalk’s differential, however, is mainly in the technology: the startup uses artificial intelligence, cloud service and, the biggest bet for the coming years, blockchain technology to reduce costs and bring agility to operations. Currently, the company offers cashback through a cryptocurrency (Brazilian Digital Real), which uses the blockchain structure. “In the long term, we will combine traditional payment methods with blockchain”, explains Silva.

InfinitePay, the machine of the Brazilian startup CloudWalk, has an interface based on Android, an operating system for cell phones from Google

For Diego Perez, president of the Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs), there is still a lot of market space to be explored by CloudWalk in Brazil. “With the blockchain, there is still a lot to be explored and developed. This technology can facilitate and improve the user experience”, he observes.

Bruno Diniz, a partner at Spiralem consultancy, agrees that the blockchain can be a differential, mainly by popularizing the technology in the Brazilian market. “With this cashback movement in cryptocurrency, they are trying to bring the traditional payments market closer to the crypto market”, he says. “This can be pulled by CloudWalk.”