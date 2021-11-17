Magalu repurchased nearly R$200m in shares in October; paper plummets By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



Magalu repurchased nearly R$200m in shares in October; paper drops



Magazine Luiza (SA:) shares fell more than 20% this Tuesday (16), following the downward movement of large retailers and other securities linked to retail in Brazil, with investors taking the opportunity to take profits while monitoring the latest data on the country’s economy.

Earlier, the retail sales index calculated by Cielo, the ICVA, showed a decline of 0.8% in October on an annual basis, the first drop in six months, indicating a possible decline in Brazilians’ appetite for goods given the advance of inflation

Around 2:30 pm, Magalu’s shares registered a drop of 9.15%, to R$ 10.13

Share buyback

The company also announced today a share purchase of R$193.2 million in the month of October. The transaction was carried out in three stages, totaling 13.4 million papers purchased.

According to data sent to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the biggest movement took place on October 18, when approximately R$ 86.3 million shares were traded. After the transaction, the final reported treasury balance was up 18%.

Last Thursday (11), the company reported its earnings for the third quarter, in which it saw its profit shrink 89.5% in 12 months. The retailer earned R$ 22.6 million between July and September. A year ago, it reported R$215.9 million. Physical stores had 8% drop in sales between July and September, in the same comparison.

The company attributed the negative performance to “the worsening of macroeconomic indicators throughout the quarter, such as the increase in inflation and interest rates, and also to the strong basis for comparison (18.3% growth in 3Q20)”. The next day, the paper had a drop of more than 7%.

