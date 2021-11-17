Magazine Luiza or Americanas? See which retailer was better in the 3rd quarter, according to Itaú BBA

Retailers released their results for the third quarter in recent days and, according to Itaú BBA, the sector as a whole showed positive numbers — but with reservations, says the bank.

For Itaú, the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) reported neutral numbers, as it was influenced by the weak performance of physical stores. The bank says that the American (AMER3) performed better than Magalu.

Magazine Luiza x Americanas

Although GMV (total sales within the digital platform) grew 22% year-on-year, Magazine Luiza showed a drop in same-store sales (SSS) of 14.6%.

According to Itaú, the drop in sales translated into pressure on profitability, with the gross margin being pressured by 0.61 percentage points and the Ebitda by 0.27 pp

Americanas, on the other hand, faced a different scenario in the last quarter. According to Itaú, the result disclosed by the retailer was positive and in line with its expectations.

The company recorded 30% growth in total sales within digital platforms, driven primarily by growth in the third-party sales channel GMV (3P).

The highlight of the quarter was Americanas’ profitability, which reached an Ebitda margin of 11.8% — 1.3% above the bank’s expectations — and net income of R$ 241 million.

Falling stocks

Despite the encouraging results for analysts, this Tuesday (16), the shares of retailers were among the worst falls in the Ibovespa (IBOV).

Magalu’s shares follow the rate of decline already registered one day after the release of the balance sheet for the last quarter (12). Around 3:15 pm, the shares fell 8.25%, quoted at R$ 10.23.

For Americanas, despite the better performance in the quarter, the scenario is no different. After an increase of 5.83% the day after the results were announced (12), the company’s shares marked a drop of 7.70%, to R$ 34.52.