Magazine Luiza, Via and Americanas collapse with worsening economy

The papers of retailers took a hit in the Ibovespa (IBOV) in the session this Tuesday (16) after uninspiring data from the economy.

The actions of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 12.65%, at R$9.74, Via (VIIA3) retreated 7.73%, to R$ 5.73, and American (AMER3) ended the day at a low of 8.77%, at R$ 34.12.

Earlier, the Focus Bulletin, which gathers the market consensus, again worsened projections for GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) to less than 1% in 2022 while seeing higher inflation.

Another indicator, the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a indicator of GDP, had a decline of 0.27% in September compared to August, according to seasonally adjusted data informed by the Central Bank.

This also puts pressure on interest rates, which started to rise with the deterioration of the exchange rate and a more robust offer from the Treasury, which tripled the lot of NTN-B, recalls the analyst at Land Investments, Regis Chinchilla.

In the view of Felipe Vella, technical analyst at Activate Investments, the drop is driven by the bullish interest rate outlook. “The retail sales index has been constantly falling. People consume less and less”, he says.

He also says that the market is repressing the roles of retailers in the face of a higher-than-expected rise in interest rates.

“I don’t waste a lot of time with macro forecasting”

In an interview with Bloomberg, Magazine Luiza’s CEO, Frederico Trajano, said he “doesn’t waste a lot of time” with macro forecasting. “For Brazil, it is useless, because it is a very volatile country,” he stated.

Trajano wants to turn the company into something akin to China’s ubiquitous conglomerates like alibaba or Tencent — companies that have “a broader business model but very focused on a single country,” he said.

“We want to make Brazil digital, just as we made Magazine Luiza digital”, he added.