Magazine Luiza’s shares plummet in a year and the company loses R$88 billion in market value

Between 2020 and November 2021, Magazine Luiza lost half of what it was worth on the Stock Exchange (B3). The shares plummeted from BRL 26 to BRL 11.15. According to a survey by Economatica, a company that conducts studies on B3, Magazine Luiza’s market value in October 2020 was R$159,681,253. In comparison with the same month of 2021, it dropped to R$ 71,376,727 – a retraction of R$ 88 billion, which corresponds to 55.3%.

The negative result of the last trading session, released on Friday (11/12), comes after the company reveals that it registered a strong drop in third-quarter earnings.

The company informed, last week, that the adjusted profit from July to September was R$ 22.6 million, with about 90% drop compared to R$ 215.9 million a year earlier. According to the company, there was a slowdown in sales due to the reduction in the consumption power of Brazilians, driven by soaring inflation and interest rates.

The scenario mainly impacted physical stores, which had a reduction of 8% in the period.

Magalu’s adjusted operating expenses rose to 20.6% of net revenue, up 1.1 point, due to the jump in marketing expenditures on e-commerce and the lower profit in physical stores.

However, according to the company, Magazine Luiza’s total sales, including physical stores, e-commerce with its own stock and marketplace (3P), grew 12%, to R$ 13.8 billion, with e- commerce, which increased 22%. Last year, this sector of the company had an increase of 148%.

The problem, Magalu points out, is that total expenses increased at a rate much higher than registered profit.

With the numbers, the company’s operating result measured by earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted fell 37.5% in the annual comparison, to R$351 million.

Questioned by the report about the fall in the value of shares, the company said it would not comment on the matter. The space remains open.