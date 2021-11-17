Maju Coutinho celebrates her first recording as the presenter of Fantástico: ‘Exciting day’ | Fantastic

As of this Tuesday (16), Maju Coutinho is officially from Fantástico. In a video, she celebrated the date while recording her first report as the show’s main presenter: “I arrived at Show da Vida”, she said. And he made a mystery about the matter: “I’ll tell you what it is later.” See the video below.

Maju took advantage of the registration to talk about how she feels as the presenter of Fantastic, next to Poliana Abritta. They will make a historic pair of women ahead of the program, starting next Sunday (21).

I’m here, happy with life. It was a very emotional day for me, very touching indeed. It will stay in my story. — Maju Coutinho, new presenter of Fantástico

On the subject of the recordings, Maju only said that it was in Rio de Janeiro and showed a large tree there, which reveals that the setting was outdoors.

I’m recording, wonderful scenery here in Rio de Janeiro. That’s it. I just show the scenery. Look at the tree, how beautiful.

She ended the video with an invite to her debut show.

