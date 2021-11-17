Malls have sales above pre-pandemic level in October for the first time – Economy

For the first time in a year and a half, the largest mall operators in the Brazil managed to sell more than before the pandemic. Aliansce Sonae, BRMalls, Iguatemi and Multiplan had been registering declines in tenant sales since the health crisis closed the business and, later, allowed the opening little by little.

With the advance of vaccination and the end of restrictions on shopping centers, the picture was reversed. In October, these companies saw growth in sales compared to the same month of 2019, in nominal terms – that is, without considering the inflation of the period. Iguatemi and Multiplan had increases of 15% and 10%, respectively. Aliansce and BRMalls confirmed that there was an increase, but without disclosing the numbers.

“Sales in malls in October were already above the pre-pandemic level,” said the president of Aliansce Sonae, Rafael Sales, at a meeting with investors and analysts. “In November, the first few weeks of sales were good too.”

The turnaround was more or less expected, since sales growth had been occurring in recent months in proportion to the release of malls. At the same time, defaults by tenants and vacant spaces in malls gradually decreased.

Prospects for sales

The question that remains now is whether business will remain healthy, amid the worsening Brazilian economy, with rising interest rates and inflation. In the view of businessmen, the expectation is for a very strong performance in sales this year-end, with Black Friday and Christmas. For the next year, there are doubts.

Sales, from Aliansce Sonae, stated that estimating sales performance for 2022 is a “more complex exercise” due to the uncertainties. “We don’t know what the Brazilian economy will be like next year,” he said. Overall, however, he says he is optimistic, because the worst of the pandemic is behind us, and his shopping mall network is well-occupied, as well as new channels for online sales.

In the same vein, the president of BRMalls, Ruy Kameyama, showed a positive view. According to him, the recovery in sales was seen in all the regions where it operates, especially in the Midwest and Paraná, regions driven by agribusiness.

“We are leaving the covid period with a very high occupancy rate. We have noticed that there is demand and strong interest from shopkeepers to enter malls,” he said, in a teleconference. The expectation, according to him, is to cut discounts on rents and readjust contracts to recover rental income.

In the Iguatemi chain, with malls full of luxury brands and brands, sales are expected to remain strong until at least half of next year. That’s because consumers in classes A and B are still limited to travel and should direct much of their spending on leisure and shopping abroad to the local market, according to the group’s vice president of finance, Cristina Betts. “We have very interesting expectations for the coming months,” he said. “Demand remains captive.”

For her, the improvement in sales should reinforce the demand of retailers and help fill the vacant spaces that grew in the Iguatemi chain during the pandemic. The executive expects occupancy to rise from 90.7% in the third quarter to something around 93% at the end of the year. “We are seeing demand from shopkeepers and fitting everyone in,” he stated. “It’s just a matter of time for the occupation to increase.”

For analysts, the recovery movement should continue, although at a different pace. Companies like Iguatemi and Multiplan, aimed at high-income consumers, should continue to record stronger sales growth.

“Low-income malls should recover more slowly than high-income ones, as inflation growth is concentrated in food and merchandise, which are more representative in the consumption basket of the poorest people,” said Citi analyst André Mazini , in report.