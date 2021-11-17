Man discovers worms lived in his brain for years after suffering seizures

A 38-year-old man was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States after suffering a series of seizures and disorientation. What no one expected is that the condition was caused by the presence of worms, which had been living in his brain for years without being detected.

The case was published last week in New England Journal of Medicine and says the patient seemed to be in perfect health until he fell to the ground and began to have a seizure. After treating the case, the doctors noticed that he was involuntarily staring at the ceiling, in addition to exhibiting unusual behavior.

After noticing that the condition was not caused by the use of drugs or medication, the medical team arrived at the diagnosis of cysticercosis, an infection caused by tapeworm. Tapeworms are a type of worm present in the meat of cows, pigs and fish, which can grow in the human body and, under specific conditions, have more than 9 meters in length.

worm disease

The suspicion is that the animals entered the man’s body two decades earlier, when he traveled to an area of ​​Guatemala where the worm is endemic. The main cause of the disease is the ingestion of undercooked meat or poorly sanitized food.

According to the Ministry of Health, cysticercosis is a parasitic disease caused by eating tapeworm eggs. Symptoms vary depending on where the worms are housed.

If the tapeworm is in the brain, the picture may be neurocysticercosis and symptoms may include headaches, seizures, and mental confusion. In other parts of the body, it can cause swelling in the region, pain and inflammation.

Also according to the folder, neurocysticercosis is “treated through medication prescribed by doctors, however, basic sanitation measures, such as sewage and drinking water services, together with community education, are the most efficient ways to prevent the disease ”.

In regions of South America, including Brazil, cysticercosis is present. However, due to the high underreporting of cases, it is difficult to measure the degree of incidence. The best way to prevent disease is to sanitize food and cook meat thoroughly before eating. The patient in the US was treated.

