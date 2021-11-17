Mara Maravilha pins Xuxa and calls vegans to protest against her

Mara Maravilha has been using her social networks to send indirect messages to Xuxa Meneghel, with whom she has been falling out for a few months. This time, the reason for the pinpricks was a rehearsal done by the eternal Rainha dos Baixinhos where she wore leather looks.

The photos, posted by Xuxa on the web, served as ammunition for Mara’s attacks, who even summoned vegans to take a stand against the presenter.

“With all due respect and admiration to legitimate vegans, I suggest: call the veganist (which does not always suit the cause 100%) to repudiate opportunism and total fakery; but ‘The Devil wears Prada’ real leather, right my love? For a good connoisseur? half a word is enough and masks fall and glass castles also break…I love the animals and you?”, wrote Mara in the caption of the publication made on Instagram.

To accompany the text, Mara published a video where she appears by the pool, interacting with a bird, and declares her love for animals in a provocation to Xuxa.

In several interviews, Mara said that she feels excluded by Xuxa, criticized and already confessed to having rancidity with the presenter. She believes that the distancing on the part of the Queen of the Shorty is due to a feeling of superiority.

“She’s the queen, I’m the commoner. But there’s no one better than anyone. The way she’s been behaving mainly in relation to my story and my person, I don’t agree. I’m no better than you, and you’re no better than me. Higher up, only God,” said Mara.

Recently, Mara was in “Programa do Ratinho” and sang Xuxa’s classic hit, “Ilariê”, recorded in 1988 by the queen of the bassies, in a different version from the original. The presenter switched verses and the chorus changed to “I’ve become a moron”.

The presenter decided to sing the new version after Sérgio Mallandro started talking about Sasha Meneghel’s mother during the conversation. However, Mara could not stand to hear and called the comedian a sweetheart. To further stir the conversation between them, the presenter Mouse called the two of Xuxa’s ‘baba ovo’. Upon hearing this, Mara refused and asked to sing a new version of the classic “Ilariê”.

“You asked me to sing ‘Ilariê’ and I have my version of the lyrics. Pay attention to the lyrics. It’s time, it’s time to brainwash. I got an album by Xuxa and I became mentally retarded. Ilari, ilari, Ilariê, oh-oh-oh? Lari, Ilariê, oh-oh-oh,” sang the presenter.

Mallandro didn’t like the new version and asked not to speak ill of the queen of the short ones. “I’ll call her. Don’t talk bad about my sister. Don’t talk bad about my sister in front of me,” he said. Meanwhile, Mouse burst out laughing and said that Xuxa would fight with her. It was then that Mara replied, “Oh, I don’t give a damn.”

However, the version got bad and Mara had to apologize for the “version”.