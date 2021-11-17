Monique Mello – 18:42 | updated on 11/16/2021 19:01



Mara Maravilha mocked Xuxa Meneghel Photos: Reproduction/Instagram // Reproduction: TV Globo

In the current climate of disaffection with Xuxa Meneghel, Mara Maravilha did not miss the blonde’s last “faux pas”. The SBT presenter shot in an Instagram post that “the devil wears Prada”.

That’s because Xuxa, who is a vegan and advocate for animal causes, caused controversy this weekend by posing for an editorial wearing an animal leather glove by Italian designer Prada.

Mara shared a short video where she interacts with a bird and doesn’t shy away from needling her professional colleague. Without mentioning Xuxa’s name, Mara criticizes unceremoniously.

– With all respect and admiration for legitimate vegans, I suggest: call the veganist (who is not always 100% suitable for the cause) to repudiate opportunism and total fakery; but ‘The devil wears Prada’ real leather, right my love? For a good understanding, half a word is enough and masks fall and glass castles also break… I love the animals and you? – he wrote.

