Maracanã has three sold out sectors for Flamengo x Corinthians – Flamengo

With 37,000 sold, the expectation is for a full house for this 33rd round

There will be no lack of support for Flamengo in this last commitment in Rio de Janeiro before the Libertadores final, on the 27th of November. That’s because more than 37 thousand tickets have already been sold for the game this Wednesday (17), against Corinthians, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. There are no more seats available for the North, East Inferior and Maracanã Mais sectors.

The high demand for tickets made Flamengo also release tickets to the South Sector of the stadium. Therefore, the expectation is that the tickets are sold in their entirety for this Wednesday’s match (17). The sale to São Paulo, on the other hand, will start hours before the duel, at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time), only in person – at Maracanã entrance gate B.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

It is important to highlight that fans over 18 years old who wish to go to Maracanã must, obligatorily, present proof of vaccination with two doses against Covid-19. Minors, on the other hand, will have free access regardless of the vaccination schedule. Another factual reminder is the online validation of the vaccination card on the website www.validaevento.com.br.

Ticket exchanges continue at full steam and intensely this Wednesday (17), hours before the confrontation between Flamengo and Corinthians, scheduled for 21:30 (GMT). The available points are: Gávea, Shopping Nova América, Shopping Downtown, Shopping Via Parque, Caminho Niemeyer, Espaço Rubro-Negro (Partage Shopping), Sambódromo and Maracanã.