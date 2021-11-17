Mariana Rios wins shipper with Neymar and ignores questions about kissing at the ace

Calada wins! That was how Mariana Rios reacted to the news leak that she had exchanged kisses with Neymar at a party at the Santo Cupido bar, in São Paulo, last Thursday, after Brazil’s victory over Colombia, as reported by EXTRA.

The actress was questioned by several followers on social media, but chose to ignore questions about the ace. Many netizens asked if it had anything to do with the injury the player suffered in the left thigh, which made the athlete withhold the national team’s game against Argentina.

There were even people shipping the couple from “#mariMar”. But Mariana didn’t respond. She also didn’t make any statement in the stories on the subject.

Mariana received flowers the next day after the “stay” with Neymar and posted on social networks. Three days later, she was at the same event with Bruna Biancardi, with whom the player has had an affair since August.

The actress and digital influencer shared the vip area of ​​singer Thiaguinho’s show, which took place this Sunday in São Paulo. Mariana even went on stage to do a duet with the singer. While Bruna watched, accompanied by a friend.

Neymar exchanges kisses with Mariana Rios and sends flowers the next day Photo: reproduction/ instagram photos