Marília Mendonça achieves an impressive record after her death

Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) achieved an impressive record 10 days after her death. The album by the singer Todos os Cantos Vol.1 became the most broadcast Brazilian album in history. Only on Spotify, a digital music reproduction platform, the production had almost 1.1 billion hits, according to the ChatMaters website. Sertaneja surpassed the duo Zé Neto and Cristiano, who kept the record of just over 1 billion streams in the application.

The recognition came 10 days after the singer’s death, who lost his life in a tragic plane crash on November 5th, after the plane he was on crashed in rural Caratinga (MG). After confirming her death, thousands of people accessed the music platform to listen to songs by Marília, as a form of homage.

Fans left messages of love on the country’s social networks. On her Instagram profile alone, the Queen of Suffering gained 5 million followers after her death was confirmed.

Cause of death of Marília Mendonça is revealed

The medical examiner Pedro Coelho provided a previous report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) this Saturday (13) on the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021). It is multiple cranial trauma, when there is multiple injuries to vital organs.

According to the professional in an interview with the newspaper Extra, the multiple injuries to vital organs caused the singer’s death almost instantly. He also requested cardiac and neurological analyzes from Geraldo Medeiros and Tarciso Pessoa Viana, respectively pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft that crashed in Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

“It is necessary to rule out or confirm, for example, whether the pilot or co-pilot felt ill during the flight, whether or not they had a sudden illness. All sorts of details need to be analyzed,” he pointed out.

According to him, there is still no evidence of electrical discharge, one of the hypotheses indicated by the police to justify the fall. On site, there is still a cable from a tower of the energy company, Cemig. “Usually in cases of shock there are burns and there was no such injury,” he added.