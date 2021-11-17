Marília Mendonça: find out what will happen to the singer’s fortune | celebrities

Instagram Marília Mendonça died at age 26

On November 5th, the singer Marília Mendonça died, victim of a plane accident, leaving her one-year-old son, Léo. Little by little, still dealing with the pain of the loss, the family resolves bureaucratic issues about the future of the little one. His custody, as already announced, will be shared between his father Murilo Huff, composer and singer from the countryside, and his maternal grandmother Ruth Dias. And within 60 days, the process for the inventory of the inheritance must be opened.

Attorney Marilene Novelli Siragni, from the PNST Advogados office, explained that it is possible, but not likely, that Marília has left a will: “At her age, it is not common for a person to make a will, as a person does not expect to die. But if there is a will, she can have 50% of what she has for whoever she wants. 50% of everything a person has is necessarily from the child. If there is no will, the child inherits 100%”.

As Léo is a minor, even though he is the owner of the entire inheritance, the administration of the money will not be done by him for the next 17 years, approximately. Specialists in Family Law present different possibilities for who will be your legal representative and the administrator of the assets. Marilene points out that it must be the father, Murilo. Alexandre Ricco, from the Menezes & Ricco Advogados law firm, believes that just like the custody, these responsibilities can be divided between Murilo and his grandmother Ruth.

Alexandre points out that the administration of assets does not necessarily mean unrestricted access to the inheritance. “There may be a clause in the process imposed by the magistrate or the Public Ministry, which monitors cases involving minors to safeguard their interests. Considering that the needs of such a young child are limited, seasonal accountability may be required for the representatives of the heir or even the submission of requests for judicial authorization for the sale of assets”, he says. Brazilian law provides for a period of one year to complete an inventory process.