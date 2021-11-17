Marília Mendonça said in her last show that she would be forgotten

posted on 11/16/2021 9:32 PM



Singer and composer Marília Mendonça ( 1995 – 2021 ) returned to have her name among the most talked about subjects on the internet last Monday (15/11).

The reason, this time, had to do with a video that went viral on social media made during the last show performed by the queen of suffering.

In the images, she talks to fans in a tone of relief about being forgotten. This speech was retrieved by internet users one week after the early death of the backwoodsman.

“People will forget Marília Mendonça. I swear to you that I’ve thought about this several times. Then, suddenly, it gave me the idea of ​​releasing a song, actually some songs, but this song here is totally different from anything else”, said the artist at the presentation in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo.

“It’s not a song that you identify with, that you lived history… And you gave me the big surprise that to this day this song has never left the top 100 since it was released. I have no words to thank you for that”, completed Marília, referring to the single Troca de sidewalk, which was released in January of this year.

In the video, you can hear the screams of the audience in the audience: “Never”.

Mendonça fans shared the video and reinforced that her memory will always be exalted and never forgotten.

“It will never be forgotten,” wrote one fan. “We will never forget. Eternal in our hearts,” said another. “Know that you will never be forgotten, your legacy will be marked for an eternity,” declared a third. “Strong record. It’s hard to believe!” stated a follower. “It will always be remembered by all of us,” wrote one admirer.

Check out the video below:

@viaaoigor Reply @flaviasoares376 We will never forget!! ????????? ##mariliamendonça ##lutomarilia ##queen ? original sound – Igor Viana

Marília Mendonça died at the age of 26 after a plane crash in the Caratinga region, in the interior of Minas Gerais, where she would perform on the same day.

In addition to the artist, four people died in the tragedy, her advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Bahia, pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior, and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.