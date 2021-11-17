Marília Mendonça’s millionaire inheritance inventory will be opened within 60 days, says the newspaper

Photo: Playback / Instagram





Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash on November 5th, and left a son, Léo, 1 year and 11 months old, as a result of her relationship with singer Murilo Huff – and, little by little, the country’s family will solving bureaucratic issues related to Marília’s heritage.

Child custody will be shared between the maternal grandmother, Ruth Dias, and the father. And, according to information from the newspaper Extra, within 60 days, a process for the inventory of the inheritance should be opened.

According to information from lawyer Marilene Novelli Siragni, from the PNTS Advogados law firm, it is unlikely that the Queen of Sofrencia left a will because she was too young.

At her age, it is not common for a will to be made, as the person does not expect to die. But if there is a will, she could have given 50% of what she had to anyone she wanted. Obligatorily, 50% of everything a person has belongs to the child. If there is no will, the son inherits 100%.

And, as Léo is still young, despite being the owner of the entire inheritance, the administration of the money will not be done by him for the next few years and there are two alternatives in this case: the father, Murilo, will be the legal representative and will be responsible for take care of all the possessions or else the duties can be divided between father and grandmother, Ruth.