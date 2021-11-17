Marília Mendonça’s mother shows the singer’s son and talks about how he is

The mother of singer Marília Mendonça posed with her grandson for the first time and talked about the baby’s future

the singer’s mother Marília Mendonça, Mrs. Ruth Moreira, made her first appearance together with her grandson, after the loss of her daughter. The singer left a baby who today (16) turns one year and eleven months old. Little Léo is the result of his relationship with the singer and composer Murilo Huff. The former couple had a relationship marked by breakups and reconciliations. However, the artists always had a good relationship, especially after the birth of their only child.

This Sunday, the mother of the Queen of Suffering gave a long interview to the program Fantástico. During the conversation, Dona Ruth talked about her grandson and how she is dealing with missing her daughter. The younger brother of the singer, João Gustavo, also participated in the recording. It is worth remembering that Abiciele Silveira, Marília’s advisor and Mrs. Ruth’s brother, and Henrique Bahia, the artist’s producer and family friend, were also on board the aircraft. Unfortunately, they didn’t make it either, as did the pilot and co-pilot.

Little Léo, for the time being, has not assimilated the family loss. The baby believes the mother is working and can come back at any time. “He doesn’t understand yet. For him, Mom went to work. Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he wants to knock and go inside. Sometimes I would come in and say: ‘Mom isn’t here, she’s working’. We thought of several ways to talk, let’s talk about the little star and that she was the Queen of Brazil. The time will come. Until then we didn’t have time to mourn, it was a week of many meetings”, explained the mother of Marília Mendonça.

Mrs Ruth also stated that despite her sadness, she is keeping strong to support her grandson. “I cried a lot for two days. But, I have my grandson. If he sees me crying, he’s going to despair. There are times when I went up, cried and howled inside. Then I would wash my face and go downstairs to play with him, sing the little songs, fall on the floor and play ball”, he guaranteed. While Gustavo, the famous brother’s brother, added about his grandmother’s games with her grandson: “he has fun and laughs a lot”.

Among the pending issues defined after the departure of Marília Mendonça was the legal guardian of the singer’s baby. Murilo Huff and Mrs. Ruth Moreira will share care with Léo and will have shared legal custody of the boy. During the interview, the singer posed for some images at his ex-girlfriend’s family home, in Goiânia. “We are a family and we are going to raise Léo in this climate of peace and love here. He’s going to need us a lot,” Ruth summed up.

