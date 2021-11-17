Marilyn Manson abused and tortured women in a soundproof glass case, says magazine; know details

[Alerta Gatilho!] Brian Warner, known worldwide as Marilyn Manson, has been the target of a series of allegations of abuse and shocking reports of what he would have done to the women he was in contact with. This week, a report by “Rolling Stone” revealed another chapter of what would be this horror movie. According to testimonies, the musician would have used a soundproof glass box to torture women.

The magazine describes the place as a small, glass-enclosed area about the size of a dressing room. The box is in the corner of a room in his apartment in West Hollywood, California. According to the interviewees, it functioned as a solitary cell. Manson would have used the space to punish girlfriends and women he became involved with even for the smallest perceived “transgressions”. The environment’s nickname was “The Bad Girls’ Room”.

Former assistant Ashley Walters, who is suing the artist for sexual abuse and other crimes, said Marilyn enjoyed telling others about this room. “He always had a joking tone, bragging”, said. Ashley Morgan Smithline, a former girlfriend who accuses Manson of sexual abuse and imprisonment, mentioned that she would have been forced to spend hours in the glass case.

Continues after Advertising

“At first, he made it look cool. So he made her look like something quite punitive. Even if I screamed, no one would hear me”, reported Smithline, who further explained how he went about dealing with the situation. “First you fight, and he likes that reaction. I learned not to fight because it gave him what he wanted. I just ended up going somewhere else in my mind”, she completed.

Another former assistant, Ryan Brown, denied having seen any women in the “Bad Girls’ Room” during the eight years she worked with Marilyn. However, she confirmed that the existence of the environment had already been exposed by the rocker. “It was common knowledge that everyone called [o quarto] thus”, he stated. The singer himself spoke about this in an interview with a publication, in 2012. “If someone is bad, I can lock them in, and it’s soundproof”, he claimed at the time. Even singer Phoebe Bridgers has already commented on the matter.

Continues after Advertising

More bizarre apartment details

People who have visited Manson’s apartment report that the property is decorated with blood, swastikas and pictures from pornographic magazines. The carpets, furniture and all decor are black, with curtains blocking light from the windows for almost 24 hours a day. Above the bed would have a spray message written “AIDS” while someone else commented: “There are vaginas everywhere”.

According to the publication, the residence is also kept at a very cold temperature, never above 18 degrees. When someone changed that, the star reportedly had a tantrum and destroyed furniture. One of the ex-girlfriends called the apartment a “black fridge”, while another claimed it would be like a fridge. This was the scenario in which Brian Warner would have committed a series of psychological and sexual abuses against the various women who denounce him.

understand the charges

Years ago, actress Evan Rachel Wood had already spoken publicly about the abuse she allegedly suffered from an ex, without revealing the aggressor’s name. However, on the morning of February 1st, Wood used Instagram to publicize the identity of the person responsible for the acts – musician Marilyn Manson.

Continues after Advertising

“My assailant’s name is Brian Warner, also known worldwide as Marilyn Manson”, stated Evan in the publication. “He started to entice me [grooming] when I was a teenager and he abused me horribly for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission”, continued the message. The term “grooming”, used by the actress in her outburst — known in Brazil as corruption of minors — describes the process in which the abuser builds a relationship, builds trust and creates an emotional connection with a child or young person so that they can manipulate them, explore and abuse them in the future.

This is not the first time the “WestWorld” star has spoken about the violence he has suffered, but the first time he has named the person responsible for the crime. In 2018, before the California House Judiciary Subcommittee, the actress revealed that she had been raped. “My experience with domestic violence was as follows: toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse that started slowly but increased over time, including threats to my life, gaslighting (form of psychological abuse intended to make the victim doubt their own memory and sanity) and brainwashing, waking up to the man who claimed to love me by raping what he believed to be my unconscious body.”, said during the hearing.

Continues after Advertising

More victims spoke out against the singer

Evan’s revelations caused a stir on the web and, in a show of solidarity, at least a dozen other women released their own charges against Manson – four of them filed civil lawsuits. In testimonies shared by Evan on Instagram, the artist’s victims – Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Gabriella – detailed harrowing experiences that included sexual assault, psychological and physical abuse, coercion, violence and intimidation. All of them claim that they had been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after their respective experiences with Manson.

In the prints, Ashley Walters wrote: “I continue to suffer from PTSD and struggle with depression. I kept in touch with some people who went through their own traumas, under his control. [Manson]. As we all struggled as survivors to get on with our lives, I kept hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences. The abuse he caused was clear; he continues to inflict on many and I cannot stand by and let it happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable.”

Continues after Advertising

Sarah McNeilly, on the other hand, revealed her fear of getting on the singer’s radar again. “I’m afraid to bring any spotlight on me to avoid falling into your crosshairs again. As a result of the way he treated me, I suffer from mental health issues and PTSD that have affected my personal and professional relationships, my self-esteem and personal goals.”, she wrote. “I believe he spoils people’s lives. I support everything you have and everything will come. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil.” finished. Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Gabriella also shared the horrific disturbances.

The actress Esmé Bianco, from “Game of Thrones”, also surprised by revealing everything she would have experienced. According to the artist, Brian Warner would have bitten, cut, electrocuted and whipped without her consent. He would still have raped her, left Esmé deprived of sleep and food, not to mention the frequent verbal abuse. One of the most shocking episodes was when Manson would have chased him with an ax in hand. “That moment was the last straw for me. [Me senti] in imminent danger of my life”, she told Rolling Stone, recalling how she fled in her attempt to survive.

Continues after Advertising

Marilyn Manson denies

In a statement issued by her attorney, Marilyn Manson “vehemently denies any and all allegations of sexual harassment or abuse of any person”. The statement accuses women of “an attack coordinated by Mr. Warner’s former partners and associates, who turned the mundane details of his personal life and consensual relationships into a weapon”.

The star continued to discredit the statements in court documents, in which he stated that they would be trying “desperately fuse the imagery and artistic vocation of her ‘shock rock’ stage persona, Marilyn Manson, with fabricated accusations of abuse”.