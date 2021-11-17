Marilyn Manson held women in a tight, soundproof cabin, victims report – Zoeira

four women denounced to the North American edition of Rolling Stone that the rocker Marilyn Manson, which already accumulates more than 15 sexual abuse allegations, arrested them for “bad behavior” in a glass cabin in his apartment in West Hollywood.

Testimonies were given to the magazine by Ashley Walters, former employee of the musician, and by Ashley Morgan Smithline, Evan Rachel Wood and Sarah McNeilly, former girlfriends.

Walters was the one who revealed that Manson used a cabin as “torture cell”. Tight and soundproof, the place was in the corner of a room in his apartment and was used for arrest victims for hours in case they did something that displeased him.

According to Rolling Stone, the artist himself has already publicly mentioned the cell in an interview in 2012. “If someone misbehaves, I can arrest them there [na cela], which is soundproof”, he said at the time. He referred to the place as “the bad girls’ room.”

form of punishment

According to Walters, first, Manson made it sound like the idea was “nice.” “Then, I used it as a form of punishment. Even though I screamed, no one could hear me. You fought and he liked that reaction. I learned not to fight because it gave him what he wanted. So it ended up going somewhere else inside my head,” she told the magazine.

Who also detailed the routine of violence was Sarah McNeilly, ex-girlfriend. She said she was arrested for telling Manson about an ex-boyfriend: “It was absolutely scary because there the mask fell off and you could see what he was capable of. [de fazer]”.

accusations

Brian Warner, as Marilyn Manson is truly called, is being prosecuted by Ashley Walters, among other crimes, for sexual assault, sexual harassment, sexual harassment and emotional stress intentionally applied.

Besides her, still according to Rolling Stone, also accuse the musician the actress Esmé Bianco, of ‘Game of Thrones’, and Evan Rachel Wood, of ‘Westworld’. According to the newspaper The globe, Bianco has publicly reported having suffered rapes, curses, bites, polite and shocks. In addition, she said that she was even chased by Manson with an axe.

read more

Wood, meanwhile, used social media earlier this year to vent about the abuses suffered: “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I’m tired of living in fear of retaliation, defamation or blackmail. I’m here to expose this dangerous man and denounce the industries that allow him to act, before he ruins more lives”, she declared at the time of confession.

On the same day that Wood went public, Manson posted a note on his Instagram account saying the allegations were “horrific distortions of reality”. He further claimed that their intimate relationships “have always been entirely consensual.” He has not reposted to the account since then.

