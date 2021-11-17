Marilyn Manson imprisoned and tortured women in a glass cell, witnesses say

The target of a string of sexual abuse lawsuits and psychological and physical assaults, rock star Marilyn Manson is now being accused of trapping ex-girlfriends in a cramped soundproof glass cabin in his West Hollywood apartment. According to the American magazine Rolling Stone, women who had relationships with the musician and former co-workers reported being enclosed in the box for hours repeatedly by Brian Warner – the musician’s real name – as a form of punishment. Dubbed by the singer himself as the “Bad Girls’ Room”, the space was intended for women who did something he didn’t like.

Former girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson for sexual assault and imprisonment, among other charges, said the space was the size of a department store dressing room and described: “even if I screamed, no one could hear me. You fought and he liked that reaction. I learned not to fight because it gave him what he wanted.”

Brian Warner, known by his artistic name Marilyn Manson Photo: Disclosure

Ashley Walters, a former assistant who also filed a lawsuit, noted that the rocker liked to tell people about the place: “he always had a joking and bragging tone.” He even talked about the cell in an interview with a magazine in 2012, when it stated that “if someone was bad, I could lock them in there”.

Model Sarah McNeilly, who had a relationship with the musician, reported that the experience in the glass case was “absolutely terrifying” and further revealed that in 2011 Manson threatened to “squash” her face with a baseball bat.

The American magazine report comes after a series of complaints made by more than ten women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”), Esmé Bianco (“Game of thrones”) and Bianca Allaine, all ex-girlfriends of Warner, in addition to singer Ellie Rowsell.

In February of this year, Wood revealed that he had been a victim of rape and assault for years, encouraging other women to talk about the abuse. “I’m tired of living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I’m here to expose this dangerous man,” she wrote in a statement.

In response, Manson claimed the allegations were “horrific distortions of reality”. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that’s the truth,” he wrote on Instagram.

Esmé Bianco, on the other hand, publicly reported violence such as name-calling, bites, cuts, shocks and rapes. In the lawsuit filed against Manson, his lawyers say he “used drugs, physical force and threats to force sexual acts on multiple occasions” between 2009 and 2013.

The actress also told Rolling Stone magazine that the musician even chased her around the apartment with an axe, opening holes in the walls. “It was a turning point for me,” said Bianco, who also said he felt “in imminent danger of life” and that leaving was his best attempt to survive.

The artist and his defense deny the charges.