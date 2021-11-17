Marvel frustrates fans and releases trailer without hero gathering; video· TV news

Sony Pictures and Marvel released the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home on Tuesday (16) and frustrated millions of fans who were waiting to see the historic reunion between the three versions of the hero, played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Without the stars, the highlight was the movie’s villains.

The preview gave more details of the battle between the Spider played by Holland against villains introduced in the films starring Maguire and Garfield. Among them are Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Electro (Jamie Foxx)

The return of antagonists was only possible with the introduction of the multiverse in the MCU. The series Loki and WandaVision (2021) already indicated the union of different dimensions of Marvel, but the new feature of the arachnid hero opens the doors to other possible cameos, such as that of Venom (Tom Hardy), who is now also linked with the Spider-Man’s version of Tom Holland.

Released in August of this year, the first trailer for the film surpassed the preview of Avengers: Ultimatum (2019) and broke the world record for most viewed in history in just 24 hours. There were 355.5 million views, against 289 million of the feature that brought together almost all of Marvel’s heroes.

Returning actors in the film trilogy starring Tom Holland are Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant) and Tony Revolori ( Flash). Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Benedict Wong (Wong) are also confirmed in the feature.

According to the official synopsis of No Return Home, Peter Parker (Holland) has had his identity revealed to the entire world. To end the exposure of his life and his friends, Webhead must make a drastic decision.

The young man then turns to Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch). The wizard decides to do a spell to make everyone forget that the protagonist is Spider-Man. But somehow this enchantment interferes with the stability of space-time.

Spider-Man: No Back Home opens in theaters on December 16th. Watch the new trailer below: