Masks in gyms: State Health Secretary says that Rio decree that releases them from use is not valid | Edimilson Avila’s Blog

This Wednesday (17), Paes published the new rules in the Official Gazette of the Municipality. According to the text, gym students and similar establishments could work out and take classes without a mask, as long as they were fully immunized.
On the Blog, Chieppe mentioned the agreement between city and state that released the use of the accessory in open areas, at the end of October. The measure was only valid when the two spheres so determined.
The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) and the Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro had already warned that, according to the understanding of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), states and municipalities have autonomy to decide on sanitary rules against Covid. When there are disagreements between the two spheres, the most restrictive rule is valid.
As the state has not yet commented on this flexibility, the most recent, more restrictive decree remains in force.
Even with the flexibilization, a man knits with a mask at a gym in Tijuca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
how was the last hit
- On October 26, the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) approved the bill by Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) on the flexibility of outdoor masks.
- On the 27th, Castro sanctioned this law, although the text still depended on regulation.
- On the same day, Paes’ decree was issued with the same content.
- Only on the afternoon of October 28, when the State Health Department published the regulation of the law, with detailed rules, it was allowed to walk without a mask in the street.
Decree authorizes the use of masks in gyms in Rio for vaccinated people — Photo: Reproduction/Official Gazette
masks in public places
In a decree published last Friday (12), the City of Rio maintained the mandatory use of masks indoors and on public transport, but suspended all other rules against Covid in the city.
The decree determined that Cariocas continue to wear masks in any closed places and revoked restrictive measures stipulated in previous decrees and in joint resolutions between state and municipality.
The vaccine passport is still mandatory for some closed establishments (learn how to download the document on here).
Among these measures were:
- the occupancy limit in commercial establishments and stadiums;
- the distance from tables in restaurants;
- consumption standing in bars;
- the crowd on dance floors.