Matheus Cunha tries for a goal from midfield, celebrates his debut as the starting lineup and aims for the Cup | Brazilian Team

Matheus Cunha narrowly missed an anthological goal in his debut as the Brazilian national team’s debut, in the 0-0 draw with Argentina, this Tuesday, in San Juan. 18 minutes into the game, he spotted goalkeeper Martínez early and risked a shot from midfield to cover it. The ball took paint off the crossbar (see the video below) .

This was only Matheus Cunha’s fourth match for the main team. Title holder in the Olympic gold campaign, the Atlético de Madrid striker celebrated the opportunity with coach Tite and, despite highlighting the competition, targeted a spot in the Qatar World Cup, in 2022.

– First, I want to thank God a lot for the opportunity to start as a starter with the Brazilian shirt, the weight she carries. Without a doubt, mainly because it’s this classic that we’ve dreamed of since childhood. It’s a game that will stay in my history and in my head forever. Debuting against Argentina, a very tough game, which we always dream of playing, is a lot of pride and gratitude. I always try to do my best. On the field we show that we are Brazil, regardless of who plays. All the while looking for the three points. I leave calmly because I gave my best. We are working to be in the Cup, but competition is tough and healthy among the players, what remains for me is to do my part – said the 22-year-old, who played his fourth game for the senior national team.

– The most important thing is to do everything possible to seize the opportunity. It’s important to add minutes, I believe this is what will make me great, that I continue to grow in the Seleção or at Atlético, with a lot of patience, work and humility. These are the three most important things at the moment – completed.

Matheus Cunha tries to score a goal from midfield in the derby between Argentina and Brazil

Cunha highlighted the combativeness of the two teams in this Tuesday’s classic. The game had 41 fouls, 21 from Brazil and 20 from Argentina.

– Brazil and Argentina is always very close, battled. I had already played for the Olympic team and it doesn’t change anything, it has the same characteristics. It’s a big fight, a fight for every space on the field. I believe this was our biggest difficulty, both for us and for them. But we left calm, we keep our invincibility. Just a little unhappiness in not leaving with three points, but respecting Argentina, which has a great team.

