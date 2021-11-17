MC Gui frees Valentina from the veto in the farmer’s test

MC Gui, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the power of the red flame from Dynho Alves, the winner of the last fire test, in the formation of the ninth plantation.

Chosen by the public, with him the funkeiro must choose a roceiro, who cannot be vetoed from the farmer’s competition. Valentina Francavilla, who went to the farm after Dynho used the power of the yellow flame, was chosen by the MC.

Solange Gomes, the fourth to compose the stool in the farm, vetoed Aline Mineiro from the dispute for the leadership of the rural reality show.

yellow flame power

Dynho Alves should exchange a farmer, except for the one indicated by the farmer, for a pawn from headquarters. Dynho chose to save Dayane from the spotlight and justified:

Ah, I don’t think I have one because, we’ve been getting along well in the last few days, she’s been talking to me many times. I wanted to save her because I think she changed a lot with me and changed on the good side. Dynho Alves

Then, the pedestrian tried to put Marina Ferrari in the field, but, because the worker was in the stall, he couldn’t do it. Valentina, then, was chosen by the dancer. “I’m sorry,” he asked.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

