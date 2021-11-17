MC Gui frees Valentina from the veto in the farmer’s test

by

MC Gui, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the power of the red flame from Dynho Alves, the winner of the last fire test, in the formation of the ninth plantation.

Chosen by the public, with him the funkeiro must choose a roceiro, who cannot be vetoed from the farmer’s competition. Valentina Francavilla, who went to the farm after Dynho used the power of the yellow flame, was chosen by the MC.

Solange Gomes, the fourth to compose the stool in the farm, vetoed Aline Mineiro from the dispute for the leadership of the rural reality show.

yellow flame power

Dynho Alves should exchange a farmer, except for the one indicated by the farmer, for a pawn from headquarters. Dynho chose to save Dayane from the spotlight and justified:

Ah, I don’t think I have one because, we’ve been getting along well in the last few days, she’s been talking to me many times. I wanted to save her because I think she changed a lot with me and changed on the good side. Dynho Alves

Then, the pedestrian tried to put Marina Ferrari in the field, but, because the worker was in the stall, he couldn’t do it. Valentina, then, was chosen by the dancer. “I’m sorry,” he asked.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 9

1st winner: Bil Araújo

A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire for the reality - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 9

2nd winner: Rico Melquiades

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame - Play/PlayPlus

3 / 9

3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Bil Wins Trial by Fire - Play/PlayPlus

4 / 9

4th winner: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil is the Trial of Fire winner

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 9

5th winner: Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 9

6th winner: Gui Araujo

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the test by fire - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 9

7th winner: Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the test by fire

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico wins the trial by fire - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 9

8th winner: Rico Melquiades

The Farm 2021: Rico Wins Trial By Fire

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the fire test - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

9th winner: Dynho Alves

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the fire test

Play/Playplus

After the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

15.97%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

13.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.20%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.35%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.96%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.64%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.15%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 35963 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.