MC Mirella asks for a divorce from Dynho after her husband’s behavior in ‘A Fazenda 13’ – Zoeira

The singer MC Mirella, 23 years old, asked for a divorce from the funkeiro Dynho Alves, 26, currently one of the confined participants on the reality show “The Farm 13“. The artist was irritated by her husband’s excessive physical contact with Sthefane Matos, 22, on the show — what has been classified by the public as treason.

According to columnist Gabriel Perline, from the portal IG, the dancer joined the TV Record program in the midst of a crisis in his relationship with the funkeira. She would even have access to a signed power of attorney to use when you wanted to end the relationship.

The publication sought advice from the couple, who did not deny the separation process. The team only informed that Mirella did not want to comment anything on the matter, and that the positions on marriage would only be those published by her on social networks.

However, Mirella’s office informed columnist Leo Dias, from the portal metropolises, which gave entry into the process. “But [ela] he only wishes good things for him and for all the people. Good attracts good!”, he completed the note.

Dynho and Mirella were living together in a luxury condominium in Mogi das Cruzes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. According to the metropolises, the interpreter of “Sentada Chiclete” and “Te Amo Piranha” has already left her home and headed to her former address, in the eastern part of São Paulo.

Vents on Twitter

This Monday (15), the artist used Twitter to publish a series of messages venting about what happened. “I can’t stand to see anything anymore. Every day the same thing… I don’t wake up with a light mind anymore, it’s always a new nightmare. The desire to continue sleeping and alone”, she wrote at 4:02 pm.

Afterwards, she says that she played the two saddest shows of her career on Sunday (14) and that she would wait to make a statement. “But I have a lot to talk to you about. I think you’ll understand me this way.”

Still on the social network, she pointed out that she reflected on “any approach” in the edition in which she participated. She then asked not to be compared to Stefani, saying she was single at the time of the reality show and keeping a friendship with the influencer.

“It makes no sense for you to want to justify me with Stefani in there. I entered single and even so, I have affectionate responsibility for someone I loved outside of the game. Those who followed it know,” she said.

Subtitle: The singer’s outbursts continued until Monday night (15) on the social network Photograph: Play/Twitter

fear of betrayal

O IG points out that the artist confessed to friends a fear of being betrayed online national, which would have been motivated by the funkeiro’s background – she revealed to those closest to her that her husband was unfaithful several times before the wedding.

During the period when she was confined to attraction, the two spent a few months apart. However, the couple got back together and decided to get married in Cancún, Mexico. As a result, both were hired by Record to participate in the reality “Power Couple Brazil 5“.

Still conforming to the IG, the relationship was strained, and Mirella tried to remain silent about Dynho’s behavior, which would have gone against an agreement made by the former couple.

The two had agreed, before the show, that the dancer I wouldn’t open to no women during the attraction. With the physical contact of her husband with the digital influencer, the funkeira visualized a violation of the maintained agreement.

“Thus, I inform that on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding”, she concluded on Twitter this Tuesday afternoon (16). “On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho there at the Farm and I wish, as always, a lot of luck and success for him.”