MC Mirella, Dynho and Sthefane: understand all the controversy

After following a series of caresses between the dancer Dynho Alves, her husband, and the influencer Sthe Matos, both confined to A Fazenda 13, MC Mirella decided to file for divorce.

A lot of news has been circulating on the internet. Therefore, out of respect for all who accompany me on a daily basis, and who together participate in my good and bad times, I come to clarify that:

“Dynho took the option of taking on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘fraternal’ as he mentioned. But it is noteworthy that, in addition to the audience, there are family, fans and me, Mirella herself,” wrote the funk girl on Twitter.

According to the funkeira, Dynho’s attitudes are reprehensible, since he was committed. “Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already underway, is the most correct and irreversible,” said Mirella.

The singer also stated that she will not comment further on the matter and asked for the fans’ understanding. However, she will continue to root for her to emerge as reality champion. “I’m still rooting for Dynho there at the Farm and I wish him luck and success as always.”

understand the controversy

Even before the request for divorce, Dynho and Sthe were already criticized by their colleagues in the dispute, especially for their affections exchanged and closeness. In one dynamic, for example, Rico shot that she doesn’t respect her fiancé and “keeps petting a man”. WL!

Annoyed, Dynho made a point of saying that he has the influence like a sister and that he would not change his attitudes, much less cared about what the public was thinking. It is worth remembering that at the time he still claimed to have a beautiful woman and that he did not need to date others.