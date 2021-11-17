MC Mirella files for divorce from Dynho Alves, and vents: ‘Irreversible decision’

This Tuesday (16), MC Mirella began the process of separating from her husband, Dynho Alves. The decision comes a day after the singer made a series of outbursts on social media about the dancer’s behavior in “A Fazenda 13“. In recent weeks, both the pawn and Sthefane Matos have been criticized for the constant exchange of caresses and affectionate moments that star in the reality.

The news of the divorce was confirmed by the artist herself, on Twitter. “Out of respect for all those who accompany me on a daily basis, and who together participate in my good and bad moments, I would like to clarify that: Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even even ‘fraternal’, as mentioned by him. But it is worth noting that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and I, Mirella herself”, began the text.

“Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible. In this way, I inform that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho there at ‘Fazenda’ and I wish, as always, lots of luck and success for him”, added yet.

According to journalist Gabriel Perline, from the iG portal, Alves would have entered the rural program amid a crisis in his relationship with MC. The boy would even have left a signed power of attorney for his then wife to use, if he wanted to proceed with the separation. Apparently, that’s exactly what she did.

Also according to the publication, the funkeira confessed to friends that, due to her partner’s history, she feared being betrayed on national television. Before leaving for confinement, he and Mirella would have agreed that the dancer would not open up to other women in the house. The excess of physical contact between him and Sthefane, however, would have been interpreted by the singer as a violation of the bargain.

Mirella and Dynho were married in February of this year, in a ceremony for family and friends, held in Cancún, Mexico. The two were living together in a luxury condominium located in Mogi das Cruzes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, but according to Perline, the funkeira had already left the place and returned to her old apartment, in the east of the capital.