Meet Luís Campos, ex-Real Madrid director speculated at Palmeiras

On social networks, people from Palmeiras were encouraged by the information, disclosed by journalist Alexandre Praetzel, that Palmeiras would be interested in hiring executive director Luís Campos. However, not everyone is familiar with the past work of the manager, who had important spells in Spanish and French football.

Career

Without much success as a coach, Luís left the field in 2005, after commanding Beira-Mar, which is currently in the Portuguese third division. Only in 2012, the top hat returned to the sport, as a ‘scout’ for Real Madrid, working, at the time, with José Mourinho.

After a season, he changed roles again, becoming Monaco’s football director. In the team, he was responsible for important arrivals, such as those of James Rodriguez, Bernardo Silva and, mainly, Mbappé. In 2017, he was hired by Lille, a team in which he participated in the beginning of the campaign that culminated in the French title, last season.

work profile

At Lille, Luís Campos had a very well defined work profile. Knowing the financial reality of the club in which he found himself, he understood that he could not hire the main players in the world. Therefore, he watched smaller competitions in search of unknown talents that could add to the team.

In an interview with Record, a Portuguese newspaper, the manager explained that he follows the Slovak championship, as it is a league of lesser visibility and with the potential to reveal good athletes.

– The Slovak championship is one of the ones we follow and an accessible market niche for Lille. We know we can’t hire players from big clubs, so we look for talent in the leagues in which we have the economic capacity to intervene.

When hiring a player, however, price is not the only factor considered by Campos. The director explained that he seeks, above all, athletes who fit the style of play proposed by the coach and the characteristics of the cast.

To decide this, the scouting team analyzes the stats of the intended name and videos of the matches in which he was present. Afterwards, if this initial moment is positive, a live observation is carried out.

– Building a team is like building a ‘puzzle’. It’s not enough just to be a good player, it’s necessary that the pieces fit together until they click. Football is collective and the biggest mistake in scouting, in my opinion, is choosing players who might be good, but who don’t fit the team’s game model – and he continued – I use ‘fast scouting’. It’s a network that, in a few minutes, gives me information if the player has the tactical profile of the team and an assessment of its most important qualities. Statistical data is also very important. If you are a very interesting player, enter a line of observation, first in a video analysis and then live. Live analytics is critical, because I don’t believe video analytics alone is enough to hire a player. Power, you can, but the margin for error is much greater. Another important factor is the contact. I think it’s important to drink coffee, have lunch or dinner with the player before hiring him and understand all his body language, which gives us important data.

Regarding the ‘scouting’ team, Luís explained how the division of tasks is for a faster and more accurate analysis of the athletes being observed.

– We operate in six zones, one more fixed in France and other rotation zones, where each scout has an area of ​​three countries. This scout stays in this zone for two and a half months before moving to another zone, keeping the information from the scout who has been there before – the three best players by position in each country with three different price levels: from zero to 3 million euros, from 3 to 6 and from 6 to 9 million. All reports are placed in a database that I developed with a Portuguese technologically very advanced team. Only I practically have access to all the reports. If three scouts flag the same player, the app warns me that there is a player that I should watch live and study him in depth. After the ‘fast scouting’ and the reports made by the rotating team, there is my final intervention.

Luís Campos has been without a club since 2020, when he left the football direction of Lille, France.