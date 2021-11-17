Meet the 9-year-old boy with amputated legs who is in Belarus and tries to enter the European Union with his family | World

Taman is camping with his parents, his 11-year-old brother and a seven-month-old sister near the border fence where Polish security forces are trying to block the passage of migrants.

Foreigners who are camped at the site suffer from the cold and hunger.

Sangar, Taman’s father, claims that the family has been at the site for 8 days. They left Iraq because of their son who had his legs amputated. “I want to take my family to a country where our rights will be protected,” said Sangar.

From Iraq, Sangar’s uncle, Jwamar, said the boy was born with a bone disease and that a hospital in Germany offered to help, but the family could not get a visa to travel. Doctors in Iraq decided to amputate Taman’s legs.

Jwamar said the family traveled from Iraq to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, via Dubai.

The family arrived at the Belarus-Polish border on 8 November. The plan was to move to Poland and then to Germany.

Polish police use water jets against migrants on the Belarus border

Poland and other European countries accuse Belarus of encouraging immigrants to illegally attempt to enter the European Union in revenge for sanctions imposed on the Belarus government for human rights abuses.

Belarus blames the West for the humanitarian disaster unfolding on its Polish border.

An estimated 4,000 migrants are at the border and many say Belarusian authorities are not allowing them to return to Minsk, the country’s capital.

The Polish Defense Minister said on Wednesday that the crisis on the border with Belarus could last for “months, even years”, and said the migrants tried to cross the border again overnight.

“The situation on the Poland-Belarus border will not be resolved quickly. We have to prepare for months, even years,” Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

On Tuesday, Polish security forces used tear gas and water jets to disperse migrants throwing stones to try to enter European Union territory.