Méliuz (CASH3) reverses profit and records a loss of R$2.9m in the 3rd quarter

Méliuz (Reproduction: Instagram)

SAO PAULO – Méliuz (CASH3) recorded a consolidated net loss of R$2,950 million, reversing a profit of R$4.733 million from a year earlier.

The parent company’s loss was even greater, at R$4.539 million, reversing a profit of R$4.733 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) was negative r $ 9.3 million in the quarter analyzed. Adjusted Ebitda was negative at 9.9 million.

In the second quarter, Ebitda was negative by R$7.2 million.

According to the company, the negative Ebitda was “mostly explained by the increase in expenses in the personnel line, which is in line with our strategy”.

The company closed the month of October 2021 with 395 employees, more than double the number of employees on the day of the IPO in November 2020.

Méliuz explained that 70% of developers “are working on features, improvements and new products that will be launched over the next quarters”, which impacted Ebitda.

Revenues go up on the balance sheet

Net revenues grew in the period. In 3TRI21 it went to BRL 48.033 million, against BRL 25.644 million a year ago. The increase is 98.9%.

“On the last 5th (November) we completed a year of our IPO, a watershed in the history of Méliuz towards our goal of gaining more relevance in the daily lives of our users, adding more value to our partners and generating more value for our users. shareholders,” celebrated the company’s CEO, Israel Salmen.

“The old credit card partnership model was no longer able to create the ideal experience for our users and we chose to redesign our product. Immediate consequences such as a reduction in the opening of new accounts and a reduction in active users of this vertical were already expected”, he continued.

The user base, however, increased from 11.6 million in 3TRI20 to 20.8 million in 3TRI21. In the quarter analyzed, an average of 30,000 accounts were opened per business day.

In the direct relationship with the previous quarter, the second of the year, there was a drop in the pace of opening, explained by the company by prioritizing the development of the new Méliuz card, scheduled for launch in January 2022.

Quarterly and last 12 months GMV (Gross Volume of Goods) (In R$ billion)

As soon as the new app and the new Méliuz card are launched, the expectation is that the number of accounts opened per business day will return or exceed the average presented over the first half of 2021.

But the company highlights 44 million visits (+184% year-on-year), 24 million sessions on the website (+50%) and a record of new buyers, up 191% compared to 3TRI21, and total buyers, high of 79%.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related