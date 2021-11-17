Méliuz has a consolidated loss of BRL 2.9 million in the third quarter

THE Meliuz (CASH3) ended the third quarter of 2021 with a consolidated loss of BRL 2.9 million, shows a document sent to the market this Tuesday (16). With that, the company reversed the net profit of R$ 4.7 million from last year.

Net revenue totaled R$58.7 million, up 129%. Of this number, BRL 51 million are derived from operations in Brazil and R$7.7 million from the international operation.

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, was negative R$9.3 million, “mostly explained by the increase in expenses in the personnel line, which is in line with our strategy”, he says.

Expenses totaled R$ 69.5 million, 11% up on the previous quarter.

“This growth is mainly explained by the increase in personnel expenses (R$ 6 million)”, he justifies.

Gross volume of goods (GMV) totaled R$1.1 billion, up 27% from the second quarter and 74% from the same period last year, the best in history.

Méliuz ended the quarter with a total of 20.8 million open accounts, growth of 2 million customers.

“We do not believe in creating sustainable advantages in companies that offer only one product and, because of that, we now have several business fronts with their respective leaders so that in 2022 we can advance in the cross-selling of new products, increasing the engagement and monetization of each user”, he informed.

