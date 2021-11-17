Méliuz: no surprises on balance, analysts remain optimistic about action amid competition in e-commerce

SAO PAULO – With an increase in personnel expenses, Méliuz (CASH3) ended the third quarter of 2021 with a consolidated net loss of R$ 2.95 million, reversing a profit of R$ 4.73 million a year earlier.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) were also in the red in the period, at BRL 9.3 million, while the adjusted Ebitda was negative at BRL 9.9 million.

Despite the negative data, market analysts see the numbers in line with expectations and remain optimistic about the opportunities for the company in the long term, amid the strong growth of e-commerce.

Even so, CASH3 shares operated at a low on B3 this Wednesday (17), down 1.12% at around 12:20 pm (Eastern time), traded at R$ 3.52.

In a report, Itaú BBA says that the results were in line with estimates, with emphasis on net revenue, which was slightly above projection, with a marginal drop in profitability due to the company’s efforts to expand its team to support growth organic.

The company closed the month of October 2021 with 395 employees, more than double the number of employees on the day of the IPO, in November 2020.

Itaú BBA maintains evaluation performer (above the market average) for Méliuz shares, and a target price of R$11.00, which implies a potential increase of almost 210% compared to the previous closing price of R$3.56.

Bradesco BBI is also not surprised with the quarterly balance, given that the performance of revenues was already anticipated to some extent by the operating data previously released. In addition, analysts argue that the sequential increase in costs was anticipated as the company continues to invest in its team and platform.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for Méliuz shares and target price of R$ 15.00, or 321% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

Opportunities Ahead

In a report, Morgan Stanley highlights that Méliuz reported revenue in the third quarter above market consensus, but that investments in growth contributed to the loss of Ebitda.

The bank sees a growing market opportunity for affiliate platforms like Méliuz, although the company’s key initiatives in fintech and international trade remain at an early stage.

In this way, the bank maintains an evaluation equal-weight (perspective of valuation within the market average) for Méliuz shares, and target price of R$ 6.50.

XP claims that the results were in line with expectations, and that the weaker than expected net income was mainly explained by the financial services segment, impacted by the end of paid marketing campaigns related to the co-branded card.

Analysts see the company as a great vehicle to capture aggressive competition in e-commerce and with “options not yet priced”.

The analysis team also draws attention to the cashback to commission ratio, which was 53% in the quarter, which is seen by the team as healthy, given that XP expects more pressured margins in the short term to maintain this growth rate .

The house maintains a purchase recommendation for Méliuz shares and a target price of R$8.00.

