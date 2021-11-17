Méliuz opens waiting list for your new credit card

Méliuz opens the waiting list for his new credit card, which will be launched in partnership with Itaú Unibanco. who enters the waiting list of the Novo Méliuz Card will have priority and will even increase your chances of passing the credit analysis. Whoever has the Méliuz PAN card will also have the opportunity to join the Waiting List without any problems.

Interested in the New Méliuz Card? So check out the benefits and decide if it’s worth it for you:

Benefits of the new Méliuz credit card

Card with no annual fee and no minimum monthly expense;

You use and earn cashback or cryptoback (it will be possible to use your credit card and earn cashback in Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrency options);

International Card, shop abroad;

Virtual card: don’t wait for your card to arrive to start using it;

More security: all the data on your card is only in the Méliuz app.

How does the Waiting List work?

Méliuz is still developing its New Card, but it has already opened a Waiting List and, therefore, invitations will be released little by little. Whoever has registered on the Waiting List will have priority.

How long will I be on the Waiting List?

Méliuz has no release forecast yet. But the company will notify you by email and the app.

Note: By calling the people you know to the Waiting List, you will get closer to the Novo Méliuz Card and all the other news that the company is preparing.

I’ve signed up for the Waiting List, now what?

Now just wait and keep an eye on your email and notifications from the Méliuz app.

Does joining the Waiting List guarantee approval for the New Méliuz Card?

No. Waiting List ensures priority in credit analysis and increases your chances of approval. However, all applicants go through the credit review process normally.

I have a Méliuz PAN Card. What happens?

According to Méliuz, customers who already have the Méliuz PAN card do not need to worry. The cards will continue to work the same. You can even join the Waiting List and continue using your Méliuz PAN Card as normal.

I have a Méliuz PAN Card. Can I join the Waiting List for the New Méliuz Card?

Yes. Just sign up on the Waiting List to get priority when it launches.

Final considerations

So, if you’re a credit card and cashback fan, I think it’s worth signing up and trying this new Méliuz credit card.